Pioneer girls volleyball ends with win at State

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 10 Lehi girls volleyball team completed the season at the 6A state tournament on October 27 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU center with a close loss in the first round and a win in consolation play. The team ends the season with an 11-11 overall record.

Oct. 27: #7 Weber 3, Lehi 1

The Pioneers put up a good fight against the Warriors (22-7) in the first round, taking it all the way to five games in a marathon contest.

Weber won the first set 25-20, but Lehi rallied to take the next two games. Set 2 started out with the teams trading points, but the Pioneers began to create some separation when the score was still in single digits and the Warriors never caught up as Lehi went on to win 25-17.

Set 3 was a little different. The Pioneers jumped out early and had their biggest lead at 14-8, but Weber battled back to knot the score at 20-all. Lehi won the next point and stayed ahead until they finished this game 25-22.

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Lehi started strong in the fourth set too and ran the score out to 10-3 at the start. The Warriors took a time out and then methodically began to reduce the deficit until they had erased it entirely at 20-20. The score was tied twice more at 21 and 22, but Weber hung on for a 25-23 comeback win.

The Warriors opened Set 5 with a 6-0 advantage and although the Pioneers tallied point-for-point with them after that, the higher seed went on to secure the match with a 15-9 win in the tiebreaker.

Sophomore middle blocker Laken Bell sparked the offense with 15 kills and three aces to go with three combined blocks, 14 digs and 15 serve-receives. Junior outside hitter Aliya Shewell added 13 kills, 19 digs and 33 serve-receives.

Junior middle blocker Alea Tauai furnished five kills and 11 digs while junior middle blocker Lucy Lowe had four kills and junior right side Sophie Barguerias serve five aces.

Junior setter Aftyn Hurst contributed three aces with 18 digs plus four assists and she took an eye-popping 39 serve-receives as well. Sophomore setter Pais Brems provided 31 assists.

“We played solid after the opening set,” said Coach Alise Bowles. “I think jitters was a factor for both teams in Set 1 and Weber just had fewer errors than we did in that opening set. We settled down and started competing better in the second set.

“We started off competitive from the service line with Laken Bell,” she said. “The third set was the same story. We also hit really well in those sets due to our passing game stepping up. The fourth set we blew with errors. We had an 18-13 lead at one point and ultimately couldn’t finish.

“We had 20 missed serves in this match and it’s a challenge to win when you have that many. Still, overall this was a great game for us and one that we can build on,” the coach concluded.

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Oct. 27: Lehi 2, #15 Riverton 0

The Pioneers went straight from their tough loss to face the Silverwolves (10-18) who had been resting for a while, but they prevailed anyway with two straight wins in the best-of-three format. Lehi raced out to a big early lead in the first set and won it 25-14.

The squads went back and forth through the initial phase of the second game, but Pioneer hitting errors allowed Riverton to take control at 12-9. The spread never got any wider though and Lehi worked back to a 22-22 tie before topping the Silverwolves 26-24 to end the year with a victory.

Shewell led the way with five kills, four aces, six digs and nine serve-receives. Bell garnered six kills with seven serve-receives while Hurst led in digs with 10 and serve-receives with 11. Brems added 16 assists.

“We came into this game literally on the heels of our Weber match,” Bowles said. “There were a few girls that felt the loss of the previous game and needed a reset going into this one, but we had a great opening set as we were aggressive from the service line and found a groove.

“We had better passing and did alright with putting the ball away,” the coach continued. “The second set was only closer in score due to some inconsistencies, but overall I’m glad we ended the season on a win. They finished the year well and chose to do it together as a team.”

Bell and Shewell received All-Region First Team honors while Hurst and Brems were named to the Second Team and Lowe received Honorable Mention. The Pioneers will return their entire squad next season as there were no seniors on the roster this year.

Photos by Sam Penrod.