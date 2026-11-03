Falcon girls volleyball advances to final

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 2 Skyridge girls volleyball team swept through the first two rounds of the 6A state tournament on October 27 to earn a spot in the semifinals, where the Falcons prevailed in an epic match over scrappy American Fork on October 28 to earn a ticket to the championship contest later that day.

Oct. 27: Skyridge 3, #15 Riverton 0

The Falcons made quick work of No. 15 Riverton (10-19), overwhelming the Silverwolves 25-13, 25-16, 25-11. Nine players contributed kills in this match and six served for at least one of the team’s 13 aces.

Senior outside hitter Emma White led the charge with seven kills, four aces, seven digs, three assists and 12 serve-receives, along with junior outside hitter Sienna Kuresa, who furnished nine kills, two aces, four digs and 12 serve-receives.

Junior middle blocker Lucy Meck added eight kills while senior libero Estelle Slaney served three aces and supplied a team-high 14 digs plus four assists and seven serve-receives. Senior setter Allyceia Maae provided 13 assists.

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Oct. 27: Skyridge 3, #7 Weber 0

After advancing with a marathon 3-2 victory over No. 10 Lehi, No. 7 Weber (22-8) also was no match for the Falcons as they again won comfortably 25-15, 25-14, 25-12.

Kuresa sparked the effort this time by serving five aces to go with eight kills, three assists and 13 serve-receives, while White hammered nine kills plus dug 13 times and took 16 serve-receives. Meck and senior outside hitter Anzlee Holt added six kills apiece.

Senior outside hitter Leila Paongo and sophomore outside hitter Paisley Fuller each posted four kills and senior setter Hevani Tokelau served three aces. Slaney led in digs with 21 while sophomore setter Sienna Warner made 14 digs and 15 assists. Maae contributed 14 assists.

Oct. 28: Skyridge 3, #6 American Fork 2

The Cavemen upset No. 3 Farmington 3-1 in their quarterfinal to earn another shot at the Falcons. Even though Skyridge won their two earlier league matches quite comfortably, American Fork (17-13) put up a tremendous fight in the playoff meeting.

The Falcons escaped the first set 26-24 but moved confidently through the second game to win 25-16. The Cavemen rallied to capture the next two sets 25-22, 25-20 to force a fifth-set tiebreaker. It took five extra points, but Skyridge eventually closed out the match 20-18.

Kuresa swung for 19 kills to go with three combined blocks, 12 digs plus an astounding 58 serve-receives to help capture the win for her team. White served seven aces along with making 13 kills, 14 digs and 12 serve-receives. Paongo added seven kills and Meck six.

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Slaney was the queen of digs with 36 and also had six assists plus 20 serve-receives. Warner dished out 24 assists and Maae supplied 16.

Photos by Matt Paepke.