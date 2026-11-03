Falcon girls volleyball claims silver trophy

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 2 Skyridge girls volleyball team battled to the very end against No. 1 Corner Canyon (29-3), finishing an outstanding season with a 25-7 record and the second-place trophy at the conclusion of the 6A state tournament on October 28.

The Chargers opened the first set with a 4-1 run, but kills from senior outside hitter Anzlee Holt and junior middle blocker Emmie Mahe drew the Falcons back within a point at 5-6.

The largest lead of the set was just four points at 9-13, but Skyridge continued to play from behind until the Falcons finally caught up at 22-all. However, Corner Canyon scored the next two points. A Holt kill narrowed the gap to one again at 23-24, but the Chargers finished off the game 25-23.

In Set 2, Corner Canyon asserted itself early and built an 11-3 advantage. Skyridge rallied and started to narrow the deficit after that, but they trailed the entire game. A pair of aces from sophomore setter Sienna Warner got the Falcons to 17-20, but the Chargers immediately stretched the margin again.

A Warner dig followed by a kill from junior outside hitter Sienna Kuresa and an ace from senior outside hitter Emma White got the underdogs as close as they would come at 20-22, but Corner Canyon scored three straight points to finish off the win 25-20.

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Facing elimination, Skyridge fought hard in the third set. White kills helped the Falcons maintain an early edge leading to an 11-8 advantage, but the Chargers drew even at 11 and then moved in front by a point or two for the next stretch until a tipover kill from junior middle blocker Lucy Meck made it 20-20.

A great dig from Kuresa leading to a Meck kill and another swing from White pushed Skyridge up 22-20, but Corner Canyon took a time out and then responded with three straight points. The Falcons then took their final time out and tied the score at 23-all.

The teams continued to trade points after that until another Warner ace put Skyridge up 26-25. The Falcons had the same slim margin one more time at 27-26, but after the teams tied at 28-all, the Chargers finally got two points in a row to secure the set 30-28 and close out the match with a sweep.

White led the effort with 12 kills and 33 serve-receives, while Kuresa added nine kills, a team-high 20 digs and 20 serve-receives. Meck added eight kills, Holt four and the team got three kills apiece from senior outside hitter Leila Paongo and junior middle blocker Emmie Mahe. Senior libero Estelle Slaney made 11 digs with five assists and 15 serve-receives.

Senior setter Allyceia Maae tallied eight digs and 18 assists, while Warner finished with three aces and 14 assists.

Photos by Matt Paepke.