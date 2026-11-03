Pioneer football ends season with soggy playoff loss

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 10 Lehi High School football team again had to open the 6A state tournament on the road to another Region 3 team. This time it was No. 7 Lone Peak, and the two squads slugged it out in the cold rain, wind and mud on Friday (Oct. 30), with the Knights emerging as the victors 20-8.

Despite valiant efforts by the officials and their sideline helpers to keep the ball dry, the constant and sometimes pouring rain made that impossible and ball security was a challenge for both teams throughout the contest.

Neither of them could get anything going in the first quarter as the squads traded punts and turnovers. With less than five minutes remaining in the half, Lone Peak capped a short-field drive with their only offensive touchdown of the night to take a 7-0 lead.

Later working from the Lehi 38, the Knights tacked on a wind-aided 48-yard field goal to lift themselves to a 10-0 advantage heading into the locker room.

The storm and turnovers continued in the second half. After missing another long try earlier, Lone Peak converted on a 38-yard field goal with 3:17 remaining in the third quarter to extend the margin to 13-0.

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The weather produced Lehi’s first points at the 8:35 mark of the fourth period, when a snap sailed over the head of the Knight quarterback and sailed into the end zone for a safety.

Lone Peak added another touchdown resulting from an 89-yard interception return with 3:35 to play. On the ensuing kickoff, senior Cam Wren broke a big return to set the Pioneers up nicely.

Completions from senior quarterback Briggs Jensen to senior back Sam Verbecky, senior tight end Zeke Clements, Wren and senior wide receiver Vince Ruelas plus a nice Jensen run moved the ball to the 7-yard line and Clements caught the touchdown toss from there with 1:21 remining.

The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful and the onside kick went out of bounds to Lone Peak, ending any chance of a further comeback.

Statistical information for this game was unavailable at press time.

“We gave it all and did everything we could,” said Coach Andy Hadfield. “It is what it is. We had a script going into it, we just couldn’t get anything going offensively.

“It’s tough for the seniors to go out like that, but the players stayed positive and fought to the end. They never quit, and that’s indicative of a good group of boys who have been a privilege and fun to coach,” he said.

“Our defense played great, as they have all season,” the coach continued. “They gave up just one touchdown and did an amazing job considering the conditions.

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“Footballs are different when they get wet and we didn’t secure the ball the way we needed to,” he added.

“The region we play in, it’s just tough, but we stayed close in every game but one,” Hadfield said. “We played within a touchdown in the other three, and I’m really proud of that, though our challenging schedule ended up costing us in the playoff seeding.”

Lehi beat two of the eight teams remaining in the playoff quarterfinals during the regular season.

Photos by Jim Ballard.