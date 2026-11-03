Provo food bank announces temporary closure due to financial issues

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

After decades of helping individuals and families overcome hunger, housing instability and poverty, Community Action Services and Food Bank (CASFB) has temporarily closed its doors effective Nov. 1 while the Board of Trustees determines the best course of action in our current circumstances.

The temporary closure follows an increasingly difficult financial environment marked by declining grant funding and donations, and growing demand for services.

For generations, the work of CASFB has been powered by people who believed their neighbors deserved a hand up during difficult times. Employees and volunteers have served families in crisis, donors and funders have invested in solutions, and community partners have worked alongside the organization to strengthen communities throughout Utah, Wasatch, and Summit counties.

“Our greatest sadness is knowing that the need for these services has not gone away,” said Caitlin Rangel, Interim CEO. “We are profoundly grateful to every person who has given their time, resources, expertise, and heart to this organization. Whatever has been accomplished through Community Action Services and Food Bank belongs to this community.”

Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran issued a statement about the closure on Facebook.

“It is a travesty to see such a crucial organization in our community close its doors. For decades, Community Action has provided essential services to some of our most vulnerable residents and its closure leaves a significant void in Utah County,” the statement begins. “We have been actively involved in coordinating efforts to ensure these critical services continue with as little disruption as possible. This includes taking over operations of the Utah County Warming Center, which will open tomorrow, November 1, as scheduled.”

Advertisement

The statement continues, “Years of financial and operational mismanagement, coupled with a recent escalation of financial instability, should not be mistaken for a failure of the government partners who have consistently supported these programs and services.

“What cannot be lost in this transition are the more than 20,000 residents who rely on these critical services and the more than 50 dedicated employees who have spent years serving others. These are real people, real families and real livelihoods impacted by this unfortunate situation,” Beltran states.

“I also want to recognize several furloughed Community Action employees who are generously volunteering their time to help us transition operations of the Warming Center. Their continued dedication to serving others, even in the face of their own uncertainty, speaks volumes about their character.

“There is a lot of work ahead but Utah County always comes through,” the statement concludes.

The organization recognizes that the temporary closure will create uncertainty for clients, employees, volunteers, donors, and community partners.