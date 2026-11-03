Skyridge XC teams finish 9th at State

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge runners had a strong showing at a stacked 6A UHSAA Cross Country Championship meet on Oct. 27 at Sugarhouse Park in Salt Lake City. Both the Falcon girls and boys teams placed ninth in a tough field that included multiple nationally ranked top-20 teams.

Lehi High School took home the boys trophy and the upset, edging out American Fork with a score of 61-66. Third place went to Riverton with 82 points. All three teams are nationally ranked going into the post-season. Skyridge scored 242 points, putting them in the middle of the 17-team field.

In the girls race, nationally-ranked Lone Peak defended its state title, winning a fifth consecutive championship with an impressive 30 points.

American Fork, also ranked nationally, took second with 86 points. Davis was third on the podium with 123 points. The Falcon total of 269 points put the team in ninth place of the 17 6A squads.

Sophomore Abigail Finley was the highest finisher for the Skyridge girls team, earning 20th place overall with a time of 19:15.48 for the 3-mile run. Freshman Oakley Nelson crossed next for the Falcons, placing 39th overall with a time of 20:09.04, a personal best.

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Freshman Hazel Smith and junior Zoe Tanner finished close together, with Smith crossing 63rd in 20:45.27 and Tanner crossing 66th in 10:50.73. Junior Chloe Bodine rounded out the scoring five with a 77th-place finish in 21:12.33.

Juniors Jane Hawkins and Lucy Mensah completed the state varsity squad, crossing the line in 21:34.50 and 21:59.98, respectively.

The boys team was led by senior Jack Grossen, who came in 30th overall with a time of 16:05.21. He was followed by junior Zane Taylor, crossing 41st in 16:21.56. Close behind, junior Landon Carter finished 47th in 16:28.55.

Senior Sam Nelson came in 56th place overall, finishing in 16:39.06. Sophomore Curtis Greene completed the scoring five, finishing 68th in 17:00.21.

Also running on the Falcon state varsity team were junior Gage Peterson, who finished in 17:15.46, and sophomore Connor Guymon, crossing in 17:26.87.

Next up for the Skyridge runners is the Nike Cross Southwest Regional Meet on Nov. 21 in Mesa, Arizona.