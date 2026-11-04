Local legislators participate in listening tour at MTECH

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

Residents in Utah County had the opportunity to ask questions and comment on things affecting their community during a Legislative Listening Tour.

Representatives Cory Maloy, Kristen Chevrier, Jon Hawkins, Stephanie Gricius, Kay Christofferson and Leah Hansen met with residents at Mountainland Technical College on October 29, 2026.

Each representative introduced themselves, briefly described the legislation they support and the committees they serve on, and answered questions about last year’s session. Then residents had the opportunity to ask the group questions about a variety of topics, including what to expect at the next legislative session.

“I’m just going to warn you, there are some emotionally charged pieces of legislation that will come up again this year,” said Representative Gricius. “But as Representative Hansen always says before we do anything, we need to ask what the law’s role in this is.”

Residents asked about surveillance, flock cameras, and how their personal information was being stored.

Representative Chevrier said it’s time to crack down on these types of cameras, and the state should define what illegal tracking of residents is and when a warrant can be used to gather that information.

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“There are both public and private cameras in the state but no state regulation,” said Chevrier. “I want a statewide contract that would set rules and restrictions about where the info is going and the retention of data.”

The other representatives agreed.

“We are not a police state in this country,” said Representative Maloy. “It’s less about the cameras, in my opinion and more about the way the data is stored, how it is kept and how it’s used. Right now, we don’t know where the data is going. We are surveying our population [without restrictions].”

Residents asked about Amendment B, whether the representatives supported it, and why. All six said they did support it. Representative Hawkins said a lot of outside money has poured into the state to change the amendment, and that noise has drowned out the reason for the change.

“Medicaid expansion is a good example of when a special interest group comes into our state and pushes their agenda through,” said Hawkins. “That expansion would have bankrupted the state. But it passed, so we had to go back and make [budget] changes within our ability to do so.”

“I can’t remember the last time we had a citizen initiative pass,” said Chevrier. “Residents don’t typically have the money to push through an initiative. It’s always outside groups.”

In closing, all the representatives encouraged residents to reach out to them.

“Come to the hearings, speak out,” said Maloy. “We want to know what our constituents are thinking.”

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“We all have cell phones and people are surprised when I answer mine,” said Hawkins. “But that’s what we are here for.”

The 2027 Utah legislative general session starts on Tuesday, January 19, and ends on March 5, 2027.