Lehi City Library opens new drive-up return box

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

It’s been just over seven months since the Lehi City Library moved into its new home at the Civic Center. The library boasts over 109,000 physical books, newspapers, and magazines.

“It feels so good to be settled in,” said the Lehi Library outreach and community relations representative, Jami Barh. “We have a lot of books for people to choose from, but we also take requests. Residents can come into the library and fill out a paper request or do it online.”

Barh says the library is always growing and changing to reflect patrons’ needs. Most recently, the library opened a new drive-up and drop-off book return.

“We have a 24-hour book return at the building, but our residents needed another option to return books,” said Barh. “We realize that sometimes not getting out of your car is very convenient.”

The new return box is located on the west side of the parking lot at the Civic Center building. Staff retrieve books from the box several times a day. However, the drop box will not be open every day. During holidays, it will be closed because staff won’t be available to retrieve items promptly.

“If you have books that need to be returned and it’s after hours, we encourage patrons to use the book return that’s in the civic center,” said Barh. “Those books come right to our office, and we are able to get them returned.”

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The library is also excited to announce a new program called Comics Plus. This program gives residents unlimited access to digital comics, manga, and picture books.

“There are no waitlists or limits,” said Barh. “Just download the app, link your library card to it, and you have full access.”

The Lehi Library is also getting ready to host a puzzle exchange. During regular business hours on November 9-10, 12, residents can bring a used puzzle to the library program room on the second floor and get a ticket to exchange for a different puzzle in the coming weeks.

“Once you have your tickets, residents return on November 14, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., and use their ticket to claim a new-to-them puzzle,” said Barh. “This is a very popular program with our community.”

Mayor Paul Binns will visit the library on November 16, 6 p.m. for family story time. Families of all ages are encouraged to come.

“We are here to make a positive experience for our patrons,” said Barh. “Libraries are one of the last places people can go that are completely free, and nothing is expected. We want you to come and just enjoy.”