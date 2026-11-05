Lehi Junction historical marker unveiling set for Saturday

STAFF WRITER | Lehi Free Press

Once a bustling railroad community filled with trains, businesses and families, the historic Lehi Junction has nearly disappeared from the landscape. On Saturday at 11 a.m., the Lehi Historical Society will unveil a new historical marker at 754 W. 2100 North to preserve the story of this once-thriving community and its important role in Lehi’s development.

The public is invited to attend the free event and learn about a part of Lehi’s history that has largely been forgotten.

“This self-contained railroad community was a very important and interesting part of Lehi’s history, and yet there is almost nothing left of it today,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “I’m thankful for this opportunity to share and preserve this part of Lehi’s beautiful history.”

Lehi Junction came to life in the early 1880s when the Utah Southern Railroad and Salt Lake & Western Railway converged northwest of town, linking northern Utah County to the booming Tintic Mining District. The junction became a busy transfer point for ore, freight and supplies, and a thriving railroad community soon developed around the rail yard.

The area bustled with activity. Steam locomotives stopped for water and repairs, while stores, brickyards and freight businesses took advantage of the railroad’s access to distant markets. A roundhouse, engine houses and water tower served the trains, while rows of homes housed railroad workers and their families.

Known to some as the “New Survey” or “the other side of the creek,” Lehi Junction became a nearly self-contained community with its own businesses, school and church.

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The Franklin School served neighborhood children and became an important gathering place for local families. In 1893, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in the area organized the North Branch and began raising money for a meetinghouse. By October 1894, the building was sufficiently completed to hold worship services. The congregation later became the Lehi Third Ward.

Kay Peterson, who helped organize the upcoming unveiling, hopes the event will draw attention not only to the railroad but also to the families who built their lives around it.

“I think people should come to this unveiling because the people of the Third Ward accomplished a lot,” Peterson said.

She believes the accomplishments of those families have sometimes been overshadowed by the reputation of others who arrived with the railroad.

“I think they got a bad rap … because of the people who came in on the railroad who didn’t have the same values they did, but they did some amazing things,” Peterson said.

As railroad activity declined, so did Lehi Junction. The roundhouse was demolished in 1937, and Cutler Station, the community’s railroad depot, was removed in 1938. Businesses closed, buildings disappeared and much of the once-busy neighborhood faded into history.

Today, the old C. L. Johnson Store building on Railroad Street is one of the few remaining reminders of the community’s heyday.

The upcoming unveiling will give residents an opportunity to discover the history of the area, recognize the contributions of its early residents and better understand how the railroad helped shape Lehi.

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The Lehi Historical Society invites residents, descendants of Lehi Junction families and anyone interested in local history to attend the unveiling.

The marker is the 25th marker of the Lehi Historical Marker Program, which was founded in 2022 by the Lehi Historical Society when it won funding from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a Lehi City PARC grant. The event is sponsored by the Holbrook Family.

For more information on the unveiling and the Lehi Historical Marker Program, see lehihistory.org or call 801-768-1570.