Lehi family competes in Croatian Ironman

Donna Barnes | Lehi Free Press

During Christmas break in 2025, the Paul and Rachelle Beck family gathered to talk about goals for the next year. Eli, their son, said, “Let’s do something epic as a family next year.” With that declaration, the brainstorming started. The idea of competing in a half Ironman surfaced, and the family all voiced a resounding “yes.”

A half Ironman includes a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike ride, and a 21.1-kilometer run. The requirements challenge even the most ardent sports enthusiast, but the Becks decided they all wanted to participate. Most European Ironman competitions were already full. The Becks wanted to go somewhere in Europe, and they found a race in Porec, Croatia. They envisioned competing where they could swim in the Adriatic Sea, bike through Porec’s rural coastal streets with its old olive groves and run along the sea wall paths lining the Adriatic. It would be the experience of a lifetime.

The Becks started training in January of 2026. “We started training for the swim at the Lehi Legacy Center and biked along the Murdock Trail. We were happy to be training for 10 months at 4760 feet altitude and so grateful the race was at sea level. This should help us feel good during the race,” said Rachelle Beck.

According to Rachelle, “Gordon Graham, the voice of many Ironman events, couldn’t get over the fact that we were doing this as a family. He kept saying repeatedly on the loudspeakers, ‘How many are doing this, and you are all a family! I can’t believe it. This is amazing.’”

On October 14, Rachelle and Paul Beck, along with their children, Eli, Lars, Kenz Whimpey, Ingram (Beck) Smart and husband Bay, boarded a plane. The group spent the next two weeks preparing and competing. “In this year’s race there were 2,200 participants from over 70 countries and 1698 finishers,” said Rachelle.

“We learned so much about ourselves,” said Rachelle. We discovered we are capable of doing almost anything. We loved racing alongside each other and cheering each other on when the physical challenges were difficult. We found out we can do hard things.”

The only family member unable to attend was daughter, Tennyson, who recently had a baby. Still, Tennyson and her husband, Jake, said they plan to join the family for an Ironman in the not-too-distant future.