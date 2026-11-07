Teen awaiting kidney transplant creates custom taco for Make-A-Wish Utah funding

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

A 15-year-old teen preparing for a kidney transplant created a Thanksgiving-inspired taco at The Smoked Taco in American Fork as part of a fundraiser benefiting Make-A-Wish Utah.

Collin worked with the restaurant team to develop The Gobbler, a featured menu item available through December. During the first week of November, the restaurant will donate 50% of The Gobbler’s sales to Make-A-Wish Utah.

The campaign also includes checkout donation options of $1, $3 or $5. Nathan Bracken, director of operations for The Smoked Taco, said about half of the restaurant’s locations are upgrading their point-of-sale systems, and the company is working to add those options to all registers to make donations easy.

Bracken said the restaurant approached Make-A-Wish Utah about pairing a child who enjoys cooking with its team to create a Thanksgiving-inspired menu item.

“Collin was a perfect fit,” Bracken said.

For Collin, who enjoys baking homemade bread, making cinnamon rolls and preparing meals with his family, the invitation gave him a chance to put his cooking interests to work for other children facing critical illnesses.

The restaurant recognized him as an “Official Smoked Taco Creator” for his role in developing The Gobbler.

Advertisement

Born with kidney disease, Collin spent six weeks in the hospital as a baby without functioning kidneys before one kidney began working. At 15, he has 30% kidney function and is preparing for a transplant.

Collin is also awaiting a wish through Make-A-Wish Utah, which he plans to receive after his transplant. He is still considering what to request, including cooking lessons in Greece or another hands-on learning experience closer to home.

“If there were a word that meant caring, selfless and kind all at once, that’s Collin,” his family said. “He is always thinking about other people, even when he’s facing challenges of his own.”

His experiences with kidney disease have inspired him to become a nephrologist (a doctor who treats kidney disease). During a recent hospital stay for appendicitis and dialysis, Collin contacted one of his favorite blanket companies to help provide blankets for other children receiving treatment.

At home, his cooking ranges from cookies and bread to family meals. Developing The Gobbler allowed him to work in a restaurant kitchen and contribute to a fundraiser supporting wishes for children across Utah.

“The Smoked Taco has been an incredible partner to Make-A-Wish Utah,” said Daniel Dudley, CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah. “Partnerships like this bring communities together in such a meaningful way. Every wish begins with people who choose to make a difference, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to helping grant wishes for local children and families.”

Outside the kitchen, Collin enjoys reading, soccer, volleyball and spending time with friends and family. He also likes river rafting, kayaking, concerts and sharing meals with the people closest to him.

“Kidney disease doesn’t limit him,” his family said. “It’s simply led him down a different path.”

The fundraising campaign continues through December. Restaurant information and locations are available at thesmokedtaco.com. Information about Make-A-Wish Utah and ways to contribute directly is available at wish.org/utah.