Falcon football punches ticket to Rice-Eccles

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

In a heart-stopping clash that came down to the wire, the top-seeded Skyridge Falcons stared down a furious late-game onslaught from the No. 8 American Fork Cavemen, refusing to break as they seized a thrilling 28-21 quarterfinal victory and booked their ticket to the semifinals at Rice-Eccles stadium.

The Falcons relied on pure grit to hold off the Cavemen’s final rally, defending their postseason title and keeping their championship run alive.

Under center, junior quarterback Jagger Fountaine orchestrated the offense with absolute poise, especially when the game was on the line in the fourth quarter.

Fountaine accounted for three of his team’s four touchdowns on the night, balancing the offense with two passing scores and one rushing touchdown. He completed 12-of-19 (63%) passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and also had 26 rushing yards.

His defining moment came late in the fourth quarter. Under heavy pressure, Fountaine delivered a perfectly placed 31-yard touchdown strike to senior receiver Dax Rehrer, providing the decisive points that sealed the victory.

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Junior two-way player Eli Mortensen put Skyridge on the board first, showcasing his vision on an 18-yard rushing touchdown in the opening quarter. American Fork answered in the second quarter with a two-yard rushing score by running back Tani Vaki.

Mortensen quickly responded when the ground lanes tightened up, taking the top off the American Fork defense through the air, breaking loose for a massive 74-yard catch and run for another Falcon score.

Mortensen’s ability to generate chunk plays kept American Fork’s defense constantly backpedaling throughout the game. His three catches produced 124 yards and two scores.

“Eli is a dynamic athlete,” said Skyridge head coach Justin Hemm. “I put him up there as far as one of the best players in the state and his ability to be impactful on both sides of the ball. That was kind of a point of emphasis going into the playoffs, his ability to impact both sides, and he did that tonight.”

“I feel good about playing both ways,” said Mortensen. “I just went out there tonight and did the best I could do.”

“Our O-line blocked well so we could make some big plays tonight,” said Fountaine. “Dax is a stud and always knows the right route and is always in the right spot. His big touchdown tonight got the win and I love that kid.”

The Cavemen — playing tough behind quarterback Nate Childs, who was knocked out of the game in the second quarter and didn’t return until the fourth, and third-string quarterback junior Tayt Webster —scored again in the final seconds of the half, leaving the scoreboard deadlocked at 14-14.

With the pressure mounting in a tied game, tactical halftime adjustments redefined the 6A state quarterfinal showdown. Junior kicker Evan Kopp did his part by making all four of his PAT attempts.

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Stepping up when it mattered most, the Falcon defensive front and secondary completely shifted the momentum by forcing the American Fork offense into consecutive empty possessions and holding the Cavemen to one score in the second half.

Senior defensive lineman Sua Ripley gave maximum effort to stymie the Cavemen quarterback and shut down their run game. Ripley forced a fumble recovered by Mortensen, giving the Falcons good field position and setting up Fountaine’s 11-yard quarterback draw for a touchdown.

Ripley racked up six tackles and two hurries on the night.

Senior linebacker Rex Caswell’s fiery leadership sparked the defense and kept the Caveman offense in check. Caswell led all tacklers with 11. Senior linebacker Sa Tanuvasa added 10 tackles and two hurries, while junior linebacker Andrew Price and sophomore linebacker Drayson Afalava tallied nine apiece.

Price’s total included 2.5 tackles for loss and he also made an interception in the contest. Senior defensive lineman Latu Moea’I picked off an American Fork pass as well and registered several tackles for the night.

Senior defensive lineman Carter Seu pressured the Caveman quarterback throughout the game, while senior linebacker Jackson Horsley caused a fumble and made five tackles.

“Defense was great all night, especially in the second half,” said Hemm. “They buckled down and did some things that were huge to keep us in the game. We had opportunities in the third quarter where we didn’t score in the red zone, but defense battled giving the offense opportunities.”

The coach continued, “We have defense leaders on all three levels; first level, Carter Seu and Latu Moea’I leading the defense, second level are our linebackers led by Sa Tanuvasa and Rex Caswell, and at the back end, Eli played very well today and Bryson Mears (3 deflections) was tremendous as well.”

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That defensive resilience paid off in the fourth quarter. Armed with the momentum of continuous stops, the Falcon offense finally broke through for two touchdowns to build a 28-14 lead.

While American Fork managed a desperate 21-yard touchdown connection with under two minutes left, the Skyridge defense stood firm on the game’s final plays to run out the clock and secure the 28-21 victory.

“We felt like we were flat in the first half,” said senior safety Ethan Schriever. “But in the second half we really wanted to dominate and win.”

“We worked together for a full defensive effort tonight,” said Caswell. “Sa Tanuvasu and I work together on the field, he’s seeing what they are playing and calling out plays and then we were adjusting the D-line.

“We called on blitzes to fill out for the run,” he continued. “But Eli with the fumble recovery helped, he had zero catches caught on him and took the game one step up to that extra level tonight.”

What set Skyridge apart in this game was not only their grit but their unwavering focus on the game plan and their ability to reset after every play.

“I think these guys have really adopted a next-play mentality and not getting too caught up on anything that happened previously,” said Hemm. “They have really learned to stay emotionally locked in and understand the longevity of a football game and that a lot of things can happen.

“If we can play sound football, things will take care of themselves.” The coach added, “Our region is tough and we played a really tough non-region schedule as well. These guys have been battled tested and have been put in some adverse situations all season.

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“I think game situations like tonight are something they are very comfortable with,” Hemm said.

For the seniors, the final whistle brought a powerful wave of closure as they realized they had just played on their home field for the very last time.

While the victory keeps their ultimate championship dreams alive, the bittersweet reality of leaving their home turf behind transformed the post-game celebration into a deeply moving milestone not to be forgotten.

“Playing your last home game of the season is always kind of special, especially for me and the seniors, so tonight’s win feels a little different,” said Caswell.

“The seniors have had a goal and a vision and have done a great job at being process-oriented,” said Hemm. “Obviously things haven’t been clean and plans change, but we have to adapt and grow and these guys have preserved through everything and anything that has taken place this year.

“I am proud of these boys, Dax, a senior, at the end of the game with a big touchdown play, Eli making some big plays multiple times, but also Latu, a senior, tipping the pass and coming up with an interception is a highlight.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity they have to continue to play this season,” added Hemm.

The top-seeded Falcons now take their championship-caliber defense into a highly anticipated 6A semi-final matchup against No. 4 Herriman at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday (Nov. 12). Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

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Schriever said, “I’m really excited to go to Rice-Eccles and keep playing our game.”

“I feel great about the win, super confident on the field tonight and definitely more confident than the first game I played this season,” said Fountaine. “I feel like I’ve grown every single game and hope to keep learning.

“Coach Hemm is a mastermind, and he is someone that I trust. He is so smart and I trust him with what he calls, he is great. I’m very excited to play again next week, it will be fun,” the player said.

“We had a good night on both sides of the ball,” said Mortensen. “We can celebrate tonight and then focus and prepare for next week’s game.”

“Playing American Fork again after a few weeks was tough,” said Caswell. “It is hard to beat the same team twice. It took a lot of preparation coming into this game, it took a lot of film, focus at practice and extra-level work. But we’ve got to take the level higher for next week’s game.”