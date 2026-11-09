Falcon senior competed for USA in Youth Olympics

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Skyridge High School senior Lavinia “Lavi” Lomu is a member of the USA Women’s U18s Rugby Sevens squad that represented Team USA at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal last week. The squad finished in sixth place at the competition.

The USA team was assigned to Pool B in the round-robin preliminaries and recorded one solid win and two close losses. On the first day (Nov. 2), the team fell to Madagascar 12-10 and Czechia 24-21. On the second day (Nov. 3), Team USA shut out Spain 14-0 to advance to the placement rounds.

Later that Tuesday, the team bested host Senegal 14-5 to earn a spot in the fifth-place match, which was won by the People’s Republic of China 36-7. Lomu played every minute her team was on the field.

Lomu is a member of the United Rugby Club in Utah and spent the summer playing high-level ball with her home club, the Utah Cannibals, and at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center as a member of the USA Pathways.

Coaches and staff from the USA Women’s Sevens Pathways evaluated top junior talent across the nation through an intentional multi-phase qualification framework over the past year to select the squad that represented USA Rugby.

Advertisement

The 12 selected athletes began their journey by participating in recognized domestic competitions and/or USA Rugby Pathway Talent ID Days and Regional Development Days.

Standout performances in pathway events earned players an invitation to High Performance Evaluation Camps where USA Rugby Pathway coaches assessed athletes on individual skills, positional capabilities, physical readiness, tactical IQ, and core high-performance behaviors across a series of three U18 national assemblies.

Rugby Sevens was one of the 12 sports that featured on the Games program. USA Rugby Women’s Sevens joined a 29-athlete USOPC delegation.

“The Youth Olympic Games are an important milestone in the development of young athletes, giving them the opportunity to represent Team USA and gain valuable experience competing on the international stage,” said Daniel Smith, Director of Summer Games at the USOPC and Team USA Chef de Mission.

On October 31st, Dakar 2026 welcomed 2,700 of the world’s top young athletes competing across 151 events. The Games mark the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games and the first since Buenos Aires 2018.