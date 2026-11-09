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Lehi Sports

LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

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LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

4 hours ago

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KARDER WOODWARD

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Football

POSITION: Offensive Lineman

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: He anchored the center of our offensive line that rushed for more than 1,000 yards and passed for more than 1,900 yards this season.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Karder decided to step away from football last year. He came back for his senior year committed to help the team win. He came in and filled the center spot in a huge way for us. His commitment to the team and being the best player at his position was remarkable. He is not only a great football player but a great teammate and an amazing human being.

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Andy Hadfield

Sponsored by Axio Wealth Management.

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