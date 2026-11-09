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Lehi Sports

LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

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LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

4 hours ago

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TREY NELSON

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Football

POSITION: Defensive Lineman

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: He recorded 50 total tackles and five tackles for loss this season. He also had 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries at the defensive tackle spot.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Trey is one of the hardest workers on the team. He is extremely strong and did such a great job controlling gaps. He was a huge part in a dominant defensive front seven against some of the best competition in the state and across the country. He is a quiet giant of a human.

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Andy Hadfield

Sponsored by Axio Wealth Management.

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