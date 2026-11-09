Lehi Sports
LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH
TREY NELSON
GRADE: 12
SPORT: Football
POSITION: Defensive Lineman
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: He recorded 50 total tackles and five tackles for loss this season. He also had 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries at the defensive tackle spot.
COACH’S COMMENTS: Trey is one of the hardest workers on the team. He is extremely strong and did such a great job controlling gaps. He was a huge part in a dominant defensive front seven against some of the best competition in the state and across the country. He is a quiet giant of a human.
– Andy Hadfield
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