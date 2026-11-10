Carl Ingersoll made our world a better place

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The man left a long shadow, and it’s not just because he was tall.

People from our North Utah County communities and far beyond gathered to remember and honor the life of Carl Grant Ingersoll as he was laid to rest last Friday (Nov. 6). They moved the funeral to the Alpine Tabernacle because they knew no chapel would be big enough to accommodate the crowd.

As I attended the viewing Thursday night, I couldn’t help but think about how Carl would have loved the scene that unfolded before me as I entered the cultural hall – again, the best room for the occasion as there would not have been enough space anywhere else in the building.

It was organized chaos. Since his beloved wife Gene had passed away before him, his children elected to do away with the formal line. Carl’s mortal remains were there, by the stage, but you could easily imagine him sitting there and presiding over the whole thing with a big smile on his face.

In the middle of the room, there were tables laden with just a sampling of artifacts from a life well lived: photographs, newspaper clippings, awards, badges and more.

Advertisement

Hundreds of people filled the rest of the space, finding the family members or friends they knew in the crowd and sharing memories, laughter, hugs and even a few tears, but it was not a solemn occasion. It was a fitting celebration of a man who influenced countless people for good.

My path and Carl’s first crossed 40 years ago when we were both at BYU. When he was done there, he returned to his alma mater at American Fork High School. He was the athletic director at the school when I came there to teach and coach.

When the school split and Lone Peak was created, Carl was tapped by principal Jim Starr to get the boys basketball program started for the Knights, where he had the opportunity to coach the sons of some of his own former players from his state championship teams.

I followed him there, not on the school staff but as the founding editor of the Lone Peak Press, the newspaper created to serve the Alpine, Highland and Cedar Hills communities by the publisher of the New Utah News Group, which at that time had the local newspapers in American Fork, Lehi and Pleasant Grove.

I attended and wrote about nearly every game he coached during his two years there. Once he had the program firmly established, Carl handed it off to others and retired for good, but it wasn’t to a rocking chair.

He and Gene were in and out as they served three missions, but when he was in town, he was everywhere, attending ball games and other school events where his numerous descendants or those of his friends were playing or coaching.

That’s where I saw him most of the time, though I would occasionally run into him at mission farewells and homecomings too, and other random places around town. When opportunity afforded, he always took a few minutes to talk with me.

These last few years as age took its toll, I’m not sure he remembered my name or even how he knew me anymore, but it didn’t matter. I always saw the flicker of recognition in his eyes, and he greeted me just like he did everyone else, as though I was a long-lost friend.

Advertisement

I was as pleased as his former players that Carl lived long enough to be present for the 50th anniversary of American Fork’s 1976 state basketball championship, celebrated at the school last spring. Most remarkably, nearly everyone involved was able to be there, and it was a wonderful time for him.

Looking back now, it became something of a fitting sendoff for a man who had devoted most of his lifetime to what that celebration represented: genuine connections with people that crossed generations and lasted decades.

Carl’s greatest legacy is his family of course, and in their turn, his descendants have spread his influence even farther as they have tried to live and conduct themselves the way he did.

When it comes right down to it, Carl’s life was about love: of God, and as an extension of that, of his fellow humans. I think he would be content to be remembered just that way.