Lehi hires girls volleyball coach

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School administration has announced the appointment of Kolby Shewell to the position of head girls volleyball coach. He succeeds Alise Bowles, who resigned at the end of the season. She will continue to teach at the school.

Shewell has skippered the Pioneer boys volleyball team for the past three seasons since the sport became UHSAA-sanctioned. Lehi won the 6A championship last spring and is a serious contender for a state title repeat.

“Alise came into this position needing to rebuild our program,” said Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “Three years later we have a solid foundation moving into next season with all of our girls returning. We are grateful to her for her time and effort and are glad she will still be at the school as a teacher.

“Kolby certainly has a strong volleyball background and is a Lehi guy,” Lewis added. “He knows the returning group of girls well which will help immensely in taking the next step with the program. We look forward to having him as our coach.”

Shewell said he knows it will be challenging to manage both programs, but it’s a familiar scenario for him in other settings.

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“I’m excited to jump in and coach the girls team at Lehi,” Shewell said. “I was blessed to be able to work with Alise as a colleague at Lehi and as a parent to a player on her team. She built a great program, and I have some big shoes to fill.

“Luckily, I have been around and involved with the girls program for quite a few years as I have a daughter on the team and have coached this group of seniors before, when they were in junior high,” he continued.

“There is a lot of talent in this program. I am excited to work with these girls and help them get better. I have a good group of experienced coaches ready to jump in with me to help grow this program as well. I am excited for the future of volleyball at Lehi,” Shewell concluded.

Shewell’s older daughter Avery graduated from Lehi High School in 2022 and was a three-year All-State star for the Pioneers. She completed an outstanding career at UVU in 2025, where she was named 2025 WAC Player of the Year, 2025 All-WAC First Team and 2025 WAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

She played in 112 matches during her Wolverine career and finished up second all-time in aces, fourth in attacks, plus fifth in kills, digs and points in program history.

Shewell’s son Ashton was the 2026 Utah Mr. Volleyball as a junior and will lead the Pioneers in their title defense this spring. His wife Adrianne is a former collegiate volleyball player and both of them have been club coaches for many years.