Groundbreaking for Lehi Utah Temple scheduled for Dec. 5

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lehi Utah Temple will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, marking a significant milestone for the city’s first temple.

Elder John A. McCune, a member of the church’s Utah Area Presidency, will preside over the ceremony, according to an Oct. 26 announcement from the church’s First Presidency.

The temple will be constructed on a 22.48-acre site northwest of the intersection of 3950 North and Center Street in Lehi. Plans include a multistory temple and an accompanying meetinghouse on the property.

The project was first announced April 7, 2024, by then-church President Russell M. Nelson during the church’s semiannual general conference. The temple’s location was announced later that month, and an architectural rendering depicting the planned structure was released in February 2025.

Although the official groundbreaking is scheduled for December, preliminary work at the site has been underway since at least August 2025. The initial preparations, approved by Lehi City, included installing underground water, sewer and electrical infrastructure and grading the property ahead of construction.

At the time, Elder Brian K. Taylor, president of the church’s Utah Area, thanked the city for its cooperation.

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“We are excited for this first step in the process of building a house of the Lord in Lehi,” Taylor said in an August 2025 statement.

The Lehi temple will provide another worship location for Latter-day Saints in northern Utah County, where existing temples include the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple in American Fork and the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple.

According to the church, Utah has 32 temples that are operating, undergoing renovation, under construction or announced. Approximately 2.2 million church members belong to more than 5,000 congregations throughout the state.

Unlike traditional Latter-day Saint meetinghouses, which are open to the public for Sunday worship and other activities, temples are reserved for sacred religious ceremonies performed by eligible church members. These include marriages, known as sealings, and baptisms performed on behalf of deceased ancestors.

The church typically holds public open houses for newly constructed temples before their dedication, allowing community members to tour the buildings.

A projected completion date for the Lehi Utah Temple was not included in the Oct. 26 announcement.