Purple Star Club helps military kids find solidarity

Madelyn Wilson | Lehi Free Press

When military personnel are stationed at a new place, their families are thrown into a new home, new community and new schools. For kids, this can be an especially difficult transition as they look to make friends and adjust to a new school in a well-established community. That’s why the Purple Star program for schools exists.

Pleasant Grove’s Grovecrest Elementary was among the first schools in Alpine School District to seek out the designation, thanks to Vice Principal Ruthie Cheeseman.

“A Purple Star School is a program that the military is trying to coordinate with schools to help children who have families that are in the military when they must move from school to school. Because if they’re going from school to school, sometimes credits don’t transfer, sometimes friendships are difficult, everything that comes with that,” Cheeseman shared.

“So having the Purple Star designation just lets families know that if they’re looking for a Purple Star, that we’re going to have a system where we know how to enroll them even without their documents, if they don’t have everything. We know how to help them transition to the new school.”

The school received the Purple Star designation at the beginning of last school year, but there was one hangup with the program — there’s no way to know which kids have family in the military without asking verbally, or them volunteering the information.

“The hardest part of being a Purple Star school is identifying who are the kids that have military family members. And that was where I grappled with it because when they enroll in the school, there’s nothing on the paperwork, nothing in Skyward,” Cheeseman said. “For me, I was like, ‘Well, what if we just started a club? Because they’ll want to be a part of the club and they’ll come forward out of the works.’ So, it kind of happened naturally.”

Beginning with one student toward the beginning of last year, there are now 11 students in the Purple Star Club, each having a close family member serving in the military. Support for these kids comes mainly in the form of connecting with each other. Having friends in similar situations appears to be a big help to the students, including third-grader Eleanor Monson.

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Monson’s dad returned from deployment this past summer. While he was away, she carried around a minifig of him, and he kept a set of minifigs of their family, so they could still be together in a way while they were apart. She shared some of her favorite things about being in the Purple Star Club.

“My favorite thing is helping people when they’re having a rough time with the family member being deployed,” Monson said.

“I’ve written notes and put them in care packages for some soldiers in the military, and that was really fun,” Monson added. “I was in an assembly, and I got a really fun part of speaking.”

Monson looked forward to her assignment at this year’s Veterans Day assembly, which was to pass out gifts to the other kids. The assembly also included a flag ceremony, color guard, a song from the choir and a speech.

Other activities the club has done together include creating a Wall of Honor for all their veterans and active military and assembling care packages for other military families.

“So, they wrote letters to other kids, and then we had a brainstorm about what would be appropriate and went through the process of writing to another person that you don’t know, and think about what it’s like for you,” Cheeseman shared about the care package activity. “Some of them have parents deployed, and some don’t, so their discussions were insightful to each other. As soon as they were done writing the letters, they put the package together.”

The packages included motivational stickers, Grovecrest swag, and more. After this club activity, they reached out to the National Guard to request help distributing the packages, and the Guard was moved by their efforts.

“To show their appreciation, Guard members [visited] our school to spend time with the club, answer their questions about Veterans Day, and even help them perfect their Color Guard protocol,” Cheeseman shared.

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Master Sergeant Greg Annis, one of the visiting Guard members, expressed his appreciation for the club and their efforts. “Overall, our main goal is to ensure we show the kids how much we appreciate their efforts by giving them our attention so they have time to get to know us a little, talk, ask questions, and come away feeling recognized for their hard work,” he shared.

Since Grovecrest received its Purple Star designation, many more schools in ASD have joined in. There are now 36 elementary schools and 10 secondary schools in the district with the designation. For more information about the Purple Star program, visit alpineschools.org/page/purple-star-schools.