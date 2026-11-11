Three Lehi athletes accept college offers

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

A pair of senior girls soccer players and one softball player from Lehi High School accepted opportunities to continue their playing careers at the next level on Wednesday (Nov. 11) during a signing ceremony at the school. See the details on each athlete below.

GIRLS SOCCER

Layna Freeman – D, Gillette College (WY) Pronghorns (NJCAA Region IX)

Freeman was a solid defender for the Pioneers this season and she’s headed to a program on the rise. Ranked in the national Top 20 for the first time in October, the Pronghorns captured the Division I NJCAA Region IX regular season championship and capped off an outstanding season with a 10-2-4 overall record.

Olivia Schoenfeld – D, Snow College Badgers (SWAC)

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A dominant defender who still provided two goals and three assists this season, she’ll be part of a Badger squad that finished second in the NJCAA Division I Region 18 tournament by one kick in a shootout, ending the year with a 10-5-3 record.

“Lehi is losing two big contributors on and off the field,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “They will be sorely missed but I am so proud of them and can’t wait to see them embrace this new college experience. I wish them the very best and hope they will still find time to stop by Lehi from time to time.”

SOFTBALL

Liv Davies – OF, Odessa College Wranglers (WJCAC)

In her junior campaign last spring, Davies hit .516 with 48 runs, 49 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 19 stolen bases and 39 RBI. She struck out just nine times in 119 plate appearances. She also tallied 16 putouts.

“Because of our depth, Liv wasn’t a starter for her first two seasons,” said Head Coach Tim Kennedy. “She knew her role with the team those first two years and would run through a wall for us. Last season she turned the corner and ended up leading off for us and was so dependable.

“After only one year of being a starter at the varsity level along with her huge involvement with club ball, she’s going to be playing at the next level. We are so proud of her,” the coach said.

Davies is joining an outstanding program. Last spring, the Wranglers posted a 54-9 overall record, winning their fifth consecutive undefeated WJCAC Championship (24-0) and the Southwest District A Championship.

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Odessa went on to finish sixth at the NJCAA Division I Softball World Series in Oxford, Alabama. Head Coach Doug Eastman was named the Southwest A District Coach of the Year and NJCAA DI West Regional Coach of the Year.