American Fork honors veterans in moving tribute to service and sacrifice

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

American Fork’s Veterans Day ceremony brought a sense of pride and gratitude to the Alpine Tabernacle on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The Timpanogos Chorale delivered an exceptional musical performance, while recognizing veterans in attendance and reading the names of local service members who lost their lives made the morning especially poignant.

This year’s Veterans Day ceremony, “Defending Freedom for 250 Years,” welcomed veterans, their families and members of the American Fork community to recognize generations of military service.

Retired Brig. Gen. Bruce C. Frandsen served as master of ceremonies, commending the American Fork Cemetery Committee and others who helped organize the event. The Timpanogos Honor Guard posted the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the national anthem performed by the Timpanogos Chorale.

Under the direction of Andrew Wheelwright, with Sheralyn Hess accompanying, the chorale offered performances that were among the morning’s highlights. Its rendition of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” was especially powerful. The voices climbing together in the historic tabernacle gave the familiar hymn a weight and beauty difficult to convey on paper.

The featured speaker, retired Maj. Gen. Jefferson S. Burton drew on more than 37 years of service in the U.S. Army and Utah National Guard to reflect on duty, character, and the duty that involves freedom.

Rather than speaking only of wars or military accomplishments, Burton spoke of memories of individuals who shaped his understanding of service. Included among them was Arthur Davis, a survivor of the Bataan Death March during World War II, and Keith Davis, who was wounded during the initial invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Their stories gave glimpses into the lives of men whose remarkable military experiences were accompanied by years of service to their families and communities.

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Burton also spoke about thankfulness and the value of appreciating the contributions of previous generations. He encouraged those in attendance to begin each day by thinking of three things they were grateful for, a simple practice that expressed his message of humility and appreciation.

One of the ceremony’s most humbling moments came when Burton asked veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War to stand. Watching them rise among their neighbors brought decades of American military history into the room.

Burton gave special recognition to Vietnam veterans, commending a generation whose service was not always met with the respect and welcome it deserved when they returned home.

Later, the Timpanogos Chorale performed an Armed Forces Medley. As the song of each military branch was heard, those who had served in that branch were invited to stand. Across the audience, individuals rose to be recognized, some accompanied by family members who had come to honor them.

It was a touching moment, made all the more meaningful by veterans from different generations assembled beneath the same roof.

The ceremony then turned to the American Fork residents who died in military service.

Alec Anderson, a member of the American Fork Cemetery Committee, read the honor roll, naming those lost in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the War on Terror. As the names were read, members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4918 and American Legion Post 49 placed memorial flags in their honor.

The audience sat quietly as the honor roll was read. These were American Fork residents who had left home to serve their country and never returned. Some families received that heartbreaking news more than a century ago. Hearing their loved ones remembered in the community they once called home was especially moving.

The Timpanogos Honor Guard concluded the ceremony with a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.” The rifle fire could be heard inside the tabernacle, followed by the haunting notes of the bugle. After the honor roll was read, the moment was especially poignant.

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Wednesday’s ceremony was beautifully organized, and the Timpanogos Chorale’s performances were exceptional. Seeing veterans recognized among those gathered was humbling, and the care taken to honor American Fork’s fallen service members made the occasion all the more meaningful. It was a Veterans Day observance those in attendance are unlikely to forget.

For those in attendance, it was an opportunity not merely to remember American Fork’s fallen service members, but to extend appreciation to the veterans still among us.

Their presence was perhaps the most meaningful tribute of all.