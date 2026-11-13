Falcon football squeaks by Mustangs to earn title shot

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

The top-seeded Skyridge High School football team punched its ticket to the state championship game with a nail-biting, hard-fought 35-34 come-from-behind victory over the No. 4 Herriman High School Mustangs in the Utah 6A state semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday (Nov. 12).

The Mustangs came out hot, scoring first with a 5-yard touchdown run by Bryson Sweeney. Three minutes later Skyridge answered with a well-executed quarterback draw ending in a 10-yard touchdown run by junior Jagger Fountaine.

The ensuing Herriman drive was cut short when junior two-way athlete Eli Mortensen intercepted an errant pass. His takeaway set up a quick Falcon touchdown by sophomore running back Ului Faletau’s three-yard plunge into the end zone and gave Skyridge a 14-7 lead at the end of the first period.

The Falcon offense hit a wall in the second quarter, enduring a scoring drought while the Mustangs capitalized with two touchdowns to secure a 21-14 halftime lead.

Skyridge regrouped after the break as the defense locked down, holding the Mustangs to just a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter. Sparked by Fountaine’s heady play and timely scrambles, the Falcons responded with a 57-yard Fountaine touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Koa Wallwork.

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The dramatic fourth quarter was a back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire battle. Herriman running back Filisi Filipe ripped off an explosive 61-yard touchdown run right at the start of the period to put Herriman up 31-21.

Skyridge quickly answered when Fountaine fired a 29-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Malosi Shepard to cut the deficit. Herriman subsequently padded the lead with a 28-yard field goal to put the Mustangs ahead 34-28.

Fountaine then delivered a clutch performance for the Falcons, orchestrating a crucial 12-play scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.

With just 2:19 left on the clock and trailing by six points, Fountaine crossed the line with a dogged two-yard touchdown run to cap off the drive. Kicker Evan Kopp followed up with his fifth flawless extra point, securing a razor-thin 35-34 lead for the Falcons.

However, Herriman refused to go quietly. The Mustangs engineered an immediate counterattack, driving deep into Skyridge territory to put themselves well within striking distance of the goal line when Logan Gregory returned the ensuing kickoff to the Falcon 20.

Facing a staunch Skyridge red-zone defense led by senior linebacker Rex Caswell, Herriman’s offense stalled out, forcing them to call upon their field goal unit.

With just 1:19 remaining in the game, the Mustang kicker lined up for the potential game-winning attempt. As the stadium held its breath, the ball sailed wide right of the goal post.

The missed attempt triggered an immediate wave of celebration on the Skyridge sideline as the Falcons took over possession, ran out the remaining clock, and officially clinched their spot in the 6A state title game.

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“Defense battled today,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm. “We had a number of guys that were forced to step in for key starters, and they made it difficult on Herriman throughout the game.”

Andy Anderson, senior offensive lineman, said, “When the O-line does its job, it gives the whole team confidence to move the ball and make plays. I feel great about the win. We’ve got work to do but I’m looking forward to playing next week.”

The Falcon defense showcased its resilience against Herriman’s physical rushing attack, staying composed from start to finish. They maintained consistent pressure on the Mustang quarterback throughout the contest with multiple outstanding performances.

Junior safety Ethan Schriever inspired the team with 10 tackles including seven solo efforts. Caswell and senior linebacker Sa Tanuvasa had 11 combined tackles apiece.

Sophomore safety Jaden Tahi added seven tackles while senior tackle Latu Moeai, Mortensen, junior linebacker Andrew Price and sophomore linebacker Drayson Afalava each added six.

“Ultimately, there is not a situation we haven’t experienced,” said Hemm. “Due to that, the idea of pressure doesn’t restrict us; the team embraces it and wants it and welcomes it. When we need them the most, they perform their best.”

The coach continued, “Taking it one play at a time is super important and being familiar with tough situations allows them to play better. I am proud of the boys sticking with it and staying true to the process.

“I don’t think we ever felt our emotion as down on the sideline,” he said. “They stayed with it regardless of what was going on and I’m so proud of how they handled themselves in this game.”

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Wallwork said, “We had to go through some adversity today and found ourselves down at halftime so knew we had to come out and score. I’m grateful my quarterback trusts me and I was able to catch some balls. I am proud of our offense and the whole team.” He had four receptions for 97 yards.

Fountaine completed 19-of-33 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns, plus rushed nine times for 29 yards and two more scores. “Belief in ourselves really helped in this game,” said Fountaine.

“We have always felt like all year that we were playing close games that would help us down the stretch and we did it today.”

He continued, “It feels so great to be in this position and have the opportunity to play in the championship next week. I’ve always dreamed of this as a kid coming to watch games like this when Skyridge played and now I get the opportunity to play and I am excited.”

“I’ve been dreaming about playing in a game like this since my freshman year,” said Caswell. “I am very grateful and appreciate the opportunity to come and play today and live in the moment. High school football is special.”

“This win feels surreal,” added senior Dax Rehrer, who led all receivers with 102 yards on seven catches. Shepard finished with four grabs for 88 yards. Junior running back Beckham Bennett was the leading ground-gainer with 42 yards on seven carries and added 66 yards on three receptions.

Following their gritty victory, the Falcons (11-1) advance to the state championship game to take on No. 3 Corner Canyon (11-2) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday (Nov. 20), with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.