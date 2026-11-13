Skyridge High Student Council honors local veterans with tribute dinner

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Local military veterans received a Hollywood-style welcome on Nov. 11as the Skyridge High School Student Council hosted its annual Veterans Day Appreciation Dinner. Complete with a red carpet entrance, musical performances, and a catered dinner, the evening brought together generations to honor the service and sacrifice of community members.

As guests arrived at Skyridge High School, which had been transformed into an elegant red, white and blue event space, they were greeted at the door by excited student council members.

Veterans and their families or guests walked down a bright red carpet with American flags while students welcomed, applauded and thanked them for their service.

“This is one of the best events we do each year,” said Britney Wall, Student Council advisor. “For the Veterans to come with the red carpet rolled out for them and to see these young people remember them and value their efforts makes a huge difference in their lives and the students get to connect with this generation which brings understanding and a personal touch when we talk about Veterans and war.”

Once inside, guests were treated to an Olive Garden dinner and Penguin Brothers ice cream, generously served by students. The evening kicked off with a violin performance of the National Anthem, followed by a special tribute to the veterans from former Governor Herbert. A beautiful musical performance wrapped up the memorable program.

A standout moment of the event occurred when student council members sat with the Veterans to hear their stories, uniting the generations and deepening their appreciation for one another.

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Bailey Hunt, Student Council member, “I love this event as I get to spend time with the Veterans in our community and hear their stories. I am grateful that we are able to do this and provide a nice tribute for them.”

“This is my third year attending this event. It is hard to explain my feelings and why I attend, but it is nice to feel like people enjoy you and appreciate you for serving in the military,” said Greg Hackworth.

“When I came home from my service in Vietnam, people didn’t like me too much so this really helps in healing. I feel like many Veterans feel lost and they don’t feel as if they are appreciated by anyone for preserving their freedom and events like this really help them to feel appreciated and that what they did mattered. I enjoy the students here, through this service it shows what great people they will be as an adult,” added Hackworth.

Planning for the dinner began early with Anna Taylor, Skyridge student council, community representative, spearheaded the event and student council members working alongside to make the event a beautiful night of honor and free for all veterans and their guests.

“As the community representative, I am in charge of bringing together Skyridge and the Lehi community. This event falls under my responsibility,” said Taylor. “The student council does this dinner every year and I have been so excited about it. I started planning it months ago.”

She continued, “the whole point of this dinner is to highlight the Veterans in the community so they can be seen and feel valued. Part of that is extending invitations, we want them to be personal and special.

“To invite Veterans, we set up flyers all over Lehi businesses, we visited retirement communities and invited the Veterans personally. Every member of student council also seeks out Veterans in the city and knocks on their door and invites them. We feel like that makes them excited to come and makes them feel important.”

Richard Wade attended the tribute event, “I served in the Navy and this is the first time I have attended this event. I received a personal invite from a student and really wanted to come. I love seeing the public recognize the sacrifices and efforts of the Veterans.”

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“This is an important occasion, as the students gain connection to the warriors that have gone before and the Veterans can feel their gratitude, which is why I am so honored to be here tonight,” added Wade.

A special addition to the event this year was a fallen soldier table – a ceremonial display to honor fallen, missing in action or imprisoned service members.

“We did a fallen soldier table this year, which we feel is important, one of our assistant principals is a marine and he helped with the table display,” said Taylor.

Bret Gash attended the event for the first time, “this is the first Veteran’s event I’ve ever been invited to, I received an invitation from one of the students who lives in our neighborhood.

“It is important to me that the younger generations recognize the service of the military. I feel their efforts in doing so are honorable. I served in the US Army for 22 years on active duty. I did three tours in Iraq, and I served three years as a drill sergeant and two years in California working with the DEA. This really brings value to my service. I appreciate this so much.”

Before heading out, guests exchanged heartfelt thanks, ensuring the gratitude of the evening would last long after the red carpet was rolled up.

“The most important thing about tonight is you see the students at tables talking to Veterans and having a conversation with them. The Veterans don’t just come, sit down, eat and leave, they have interaction with the students and that changes the lives of the kids and of the Veterans,” said Skyridge Principal, John Wallwork.