SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

ELIZABETH LUDLOW

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Girls Tennis

POSITION: No. 2 Singles

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Tabbed as the second seed entering the 6A state tournament, Ludlow swept through the first three rounds with two-set victories and finished as the silver medalist in her bracket.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: In the playoffs, Ludlow shut out her first opponent, No. 15 Lyla Nelson of Riverton, 6-0, 6-0. No. 10 Bella Harris of American Fork put up a bit more of a fight in the quarterfinal, but Ludlow won that bout 6-4, 6-1. In the semifinal, she retired No. 3 Scarlett Holker of Weber 6-2, 6-0. In the championship tilt, Ludlow battled through an epic match but ultimately lost to the top seed from Lone Peak 7(7)-6(4), 6-1.

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– Beky Beaton

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