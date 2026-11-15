150 students come together to present “Les Misérables” at SHS

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

When Skyridge Theatre announced its production of Les Misérables, the drama department knew it had a massive project on its hands. With an astounding 141 students making up the sprawling cast and crew, the drama department is turning heads locally and going viral online with hundreds of thousands of views on Instagram.

Les Misérables is a tragic story of poverty, second chances, love, and a student revolution.

Skyridge High School Theater is bringing the powerful story of Les Misérables to life, showcasing the dedication of a 150-student cast and crew. Featuring a stunning set design, breathtaking music and beautiful period costumes, this production aims to deeply move audiences with its timeless message of love, forgiveness and redemption.

Staging Les Misérables is a heavy lift for any professional company, let alone a high school. The sung-through nature of the show means near-constant music from start to finish, requiring vocal endurance, tight harmonization and seamless coordination.

Instead of scaling back the production, Skyridge embraced the size of its talent pool. The cast fills the stage, the aisles, and the barricades, creating a thunderous wall of sound during iconic ensemble anthems like “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

“There are approximately 150 students involved in this show, including more than 130 performers,” said director John Brown. “While our leads and supporting performers are truly talented, our ensemble serves as the backbone of the entire production. In Les Misérables, the ensemble isn’t just background, they are the heart and soul of the show. They play the revolutionaries, the factory workers, the street urchins, and the citizens of Paris. They create the wall of sound in numbers like ‘One Day More’ and ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’, driving the emotional stakes of the story forward. Without the energy, commitment, and collective voice of the ensemble, the world of the show simply wouldn’t exist.”

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In the weeks leading up to opening night, a series of rehearsal clips and a cappella previews showcasing the massive student ensemble have gone viral across social media. The posts have captivated online audiences, generating thousands of engagements on Instagram, with the top-performing content surpassing 11.4 million views and likes.

Behind the scenes, students and crew members have spent weeks building and painting massive multi-level sets to accommodate the giant company.

The inspiration behind choosing Les Misérables for this year’s fall musical stems from a deliberate decision to leverage a massive, uniquely talented senior class while offering students a profound emotional and vocal challenge.

“Choosing Les Misérables is not a decision we took lightly, that’s for sure. It is not only an iconic musical, but it is a demanding piece of theatre,” said Brown. “We chose it this season because we realized we had a rare combination of outstanding vocal talent, emotional maturity, and dedication among our students. Les Mis requires an incredible depth of talent, not just in the lead roles, but across the entire ensemble. Looking at the growth, discipline and passion of our current roster of students, we knew that they had both the vocal stamina and the acting range to do this powerful story justice,” added Brown.

Brown’s hope is that his students understand “that life will inevitably bring adversity, but we always have a choice in how we respond.”

“I hope they leave this process with the emotional flexibility to extend grace to themselves when they fail, the empathy to understand others instead of judging them in rigid black-and-white terms, and the courage to continually choose kindness, growth and community over bitterness or self-interest,” said Brown.

Don’t miss Les Misérables at Skyridge High School —a sweeping story of life, love, redemption, and forgiveness.

“While Les Misérables is famous for its grand musical score and sweeping epic story of the French revolution, I am most excited for the audience to experience the quiet, deeply personal human heart of this show and feel the message that staying open, forgiving one another, and loving others is the bravest choice any of us can make,” concluded Brown.

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Les Misérables runs Nov. 12-23 at the Skyridge Theatre Auditorium, 3000 N Center St in Lehi.

Evening performances begin at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12-14, 16, 19-21 and 23, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday the 21st. Tickets can be purchased at https://skyridgetheatre.com/