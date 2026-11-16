Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School girls basketball team has already earned some respect from the state’s 6A coaches as they were ranked at No. 5 in the annual preseason poll. The team brings back some veteran underclassmen along with solid senior leadership and has some promising newcomers as well.

“We are excited about the potential of this group,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen. “We return some significant contributors and have added talent that gives us an opportunity to be competitive in different ways.

“Our identity will be built around playing fast, defending with purpose and trusting one another,” she said. “We want to be a team that plays hard, competes together and takes pride in doing the little things that lead to winning.”

Here’s an introduction to the roster with Nielsen’s comments for each player.

Top Returning Players

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Elena Chiara (Jr. G 5-9): Elena is coming off a First-Team All-State season and has established herself as one of the top young guards in 6A. She impacts the game in so many ways, whether it’s scoring, creating for teammates or setting the tone defensively. Her experience and leadership will be a big part of our success.

Hallee Sheffield (Jr. G 5-9): Hallee brings a competitive edge and a great feel for the game. She is a dynamic guard who can score, create opportunities for others and push the tempo. Her toughness and consistency will be important for us.

Nalei Nelson (So. G 5-9): Nalei made an impact last year and has put in a lot of work this offseason. She has matured a lot physically and with her basketball IQ. This will allow her to make a bigger impact and be a go-to player for us. Her physical maturity will allow her to be a tougher defender and rebounder along with her ability to score the ball.

Leah Arnell (Sr. G 5-7): Leah brings valuable varsity experience and leadership to our group. Leah does an excellent job of pushing pace and getting deep in the paint to create for others. Her leadership and ability to defend will be big for us.

Ava Habbas (Sr. G 5-5): Ava got some varsity experience for us last year. She plays extremely hard and is a pest on defense. She also has the ability to shoot the ball really well and hit big shots.

Emmie Mahe (Jr. F 5-10): Emmie gave us some good minutes last year and will be a big competitor for us this season. She is extremely athletic and plays her role really well.

Newcomers and Emerging Contributors

Stella Madsen (Jr. F 6-4): Stella gives us a significant presence inside and adds another dimension to our team. Her size, ability to impact the paint, shoot the three and rebounding will be important as we look to become more balanced on both ends of the floor.

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Harley Sowby (Sr. G 5-10): Harley adds another option to our backcourt. We’re excited about what she can bring to our rotation and the competitiveness she adds to our group.

Carly Fatialofa (Fr. G 5-8): Carly is coming off an ACL injury and should be ready to compete in January. It will take her some time to get used to the physicality and pace of play at the varsity level, but she has as much skill as anyone in the state and will be a top freshman player.

Kate Kingsford (So. F 6-0): Kate has really blossomed this offseason. She creates a lot of mismatch opportunities for us. She is tall and athletic, so it is tough for guards to handle her size, and her quickness and athleticism makes her a tough matchup for bigs.

Emberlynn Dell (Sr. G 5-7): Emberlynn is a great hustle kid who will help on both ends of the floor and provide leadership for her younger teammates.

Emma Clyde (Jr. G 5-5): Emma had a great offseason and can find ways to contribute both offensively and defensively as needed.

Nielsen expects the league to be as rugged as ever. “Region 3 is extremely competitive and there really aren’t any nights you can take off. Lone Peak continues to set a high standard, and American Fork, Lehi and Corner Canyon all present different challenges.

“We have a lot of respect for the programs and coaches in our region, but we also expect to be right in the mix,” the coach added.

“At the 6A level, there is a lot of talent and parity. Our goal is to put ourselves in a position to compete with the best teams in the state and be playing our best basketball when the postseason arrives,” Nielsen said.

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“Ultimately, we want to be known as a team that is difficult to play against because of how hard we compete, how well we defend and how connected we are.

“Talent gives you an opportunity, but culture and consistency determine how far you can go. That’s what we’re focused on building every day,” the coach concluded.

The Falcons get this year’s quest started Friday (Nov. 20) at home when they host Riverton and then they visit Timpview on Tuesday (Nov. 24). Tipoff time for these contests is 7 p.m.

Follow the team online all season at lehifreepress.com or in issues of the Lehi Free Press for all the results and details.