Michelle Stalling | Guest Writer

Today, quiet homes and sagebrush surround the abandoned railroad tracks at Lehi Junction. It is hard to imagine this peaceful corner of Lehi was once a bustling railroad community. On Saturday, community members gathered at 754 W. 2100 North to unveil a historical marker honoring Lehi Junction and reminding passersby of the vibrant community that once stood there.

Mike Southwick, a member of the Lehi Historical Society Executive Board, conducted the program.

Southwick described the railroad hub’s features: a water tower that supplied steam engines, a roundhouse used to turn locomotives around and the C.L. Johnson General Store. The roundhouse, which wasn’t actually round, was demolished twice—once by a storm and again by a locomotive too tall to fit through.

The old C. L. Johnson Store structure still stands at 1999 N. Railroad St., not far from the marker. The original store sign, owned by Kathleen Lott, granddaughter of Charles L. Johnson, was displayed. Southwick called the store “a quiet monument to a by-gone era.”

Orlo Brems and his son Robert shared stories of the railroad. Robert illustrated its importance by recounting his own great-grandparents’ wedding journey. They traveled by train from Salt Lake City to Lehi Junction, then to Provo for a marriage license, and onward to Manti, where they were married in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

For Orlo, Lehi Junction was part of his childhood. He recalled going through Lehi Junction with a cousin to visit his grandfather despite his mother’s concerns. The busy rail yard was irresistible to young boys. “It was a great adventure for young boys to go over and look at what was going on at the railroad even though our mothers didn’t like it very much,” he remembered.

Steam engines struggled to traverse the Point of the Mountain, so helper engines stationed at Lehi Junction assisted the trains. When diesel locomotives replaced steam engines, the water tower, roundhouse and helper trains became unnecessary. Trains still passed through, Orlo explained, but they no longer stopped at Lehi Junction.

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Karlyn Fowler shared stories of her grandparents, Charles and Jennie Johnson, who operated the C. L. Johnson Store from 1912 to 1953. Jennie waited on customers, while Charles kept the records and stocked the shelves. During World War II, Charles kept the store stocked with hard-to-find items, including nylon stockings and bubble gum.

Fowler also recalled how her grandfather once stopped a young would-be criminal. A boy, underestimating the “old” shopkeeper, grabbed a candy bar and ran. Charles, then in his 50s, chased him down and recovered both the candy and the nickel. The boy later said the experience saved him from a life of crime.

City Council member Rachel Freeman closed the program by reflecting on Lehi Junction as a crossroads in its early days, and Lehi’s continued role as a junction today. Recalling a train journey from her youth, she reflected on the strangers whose lives briefly intersected with hers. She challenged the audience to consider their own crossroads: “So as we look to the past and the future, where do we want to go? And when our lives cross with those of others, what will we leave?”

Music and activities added to the nostalgic atmosphere. The audience sang along as Scott Lesser and his family played “She’ll Be Coming Around the Mountain.” Kole Cole, a junior at Skyridge High School, entertained with “Oh! Susanna” on the harmonica. Attendees were given train tickets for a prize drawing. Prizes included old-fashioned candy, conductor hats, Lehi Round-Up Rodeo hamburger tickets and Lehi Historical Marker Program collector pins.

The newly unveiled marker reads:

“Lehi Junction 1880s–1930s. When the Utah Southern Railroad and Salt Lake & Western Railway converged here, the community of Lehi Junction was born. The railway interchange linked northern Utah County to the booming Tintic Mining Districts to the west. Farmland quickly gave way to stores, brickyards, a roundhouse and a water tower. Today, only a few structures and railroad remnants remain.”

This is the 25th marker in the Lehi Historical Society’s Historical Marker Program, funded by the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction, a Lehi City PARC grant, and 2026 sponsors Strata Networks and SIRQ Construction. Holbrook Farms sponsored the unveiling.

For more information on this marker and others, see lehihistory.org.