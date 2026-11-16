Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls basketball team will tip off the season Tuesday (Nov. 17) with a home game against Timpanogos on the first day contests are allowed.

This year the Pioneers welcome a new head coach in Qi’Sean Rust, who had been an assistant coach in the program for the past six seasons. He assumed the role in early June, so he’s had the chance to work with the players through the summer and fall.

“Our biggest expectation this season is simple: we want to compete every single night,” Rust said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, where we’re playing or what the circumstances are. We want to be a team that shows up ready to battle and gives everything we have for each other.

“We are a young team, and with that comes a lot of learning and growth,” the coach continued. “However, being young isn’t an excuse for not competing.

“We want to establish a standard of toughness, accountability and connection throughout our program. Those three things are going to be the foundation of Lehi girls basketball moving forward,” he said.

Advertisement

“We want to be a team that takes pride in playing physical, aggressive defense, makes opponents uncomfortable and competes for every possession,” Rust went on. “Offensively, we want to share the basketball, attack the paint and play with confidence while making the right decisions.

“We have a great group of girls who are excited about the opportunity in front of them. We know there will be challenges and growing pains throughout the season, but our focus is on improving every single day and becoming the best team we can be by the end of the year,” the coach said.

Here’s an introduction to the roster with Rust’s comments for each player.

Top Returning Players

Paisley Worthen (Sr. F 5-11): Paisley is our lone senior and will be a huge leader for us this season. She brings experience, toughness and consistency on both ends of the floor. She is someone we can count on to make the right plays, compete every possession and set the example for our younger players. Her leadership will be extremely important to our success.

Kelcee Rasmussen (Jr. C/F 6-2): Kelcee brings tremendous energy, toughness and physicality to our team. She is a strong rebounder, finishes well around the basket and has a great ability to find her teammates. She does a lot of the little things that help teams win and we expect her to be a major contributor on both ends of the floor.

Camryn Bell (So. G/F 6-3): Cam saw very limited varsity minutes last season but is someone we expect to take a significant step forward this year. She is a versatile guard who can score at all three levels, create opportunities for herself and her teammates and impact the game defensively. Her competitiveness and ability to play multiple positions make her an exciting young player with tremendous potential.

Brinley Sorensen (So. G 5-7): Brinley is an extremely crafty and competitive guard who has a great feel for the game. She can score in a variety of ways, sees the floor exceptionally well and does a great job creating opportunities for her teammates. Her basketball IQ and playmaking ability will be important for us this season.

Advertisement

Newcomers and Emerging Contributors

Bailey Robler (Jr. G 5-7): Bailey is a talented offensive player who has the ability to score the basketball at all three levels. Whether she’s attacking the basket, creating opportunities in the midrange or knocking down shots from beyond the arc, she gives us another scoring threat on the floor. Her offensive versatility will be a valuable addition to our team.

Claire Thatcher (Jr. G 5-8): Claire is an excellent shooter who has the ability to stretch the floor and make defenses respect her from the perimeter. She brings another offensive weapon to our team and is someone we can rely on to knock down outside shots. We expect her to contribute this year and play an important role in what we do offensively.

Maleah Roos (Fr. G 5-6): Maleah is a very intelligent young guard who has an excellent understanding of the game. She sees the floor extremely well, is a great passer and consistently makes smart decisions with the basketball. Her ability to control the offense and create opportunities for her teammates will make her a valuable addition to our program.

Morgan Jepson (Fr. G 5-5): Morgan is an absolute menace on the defensive end of the floor. She competes extremely hard, brings tremendous energy and takes pride in making things difficult for opposing players. Offensively, she has the ability to score the basketball but is also an excellent passer who sees the floor well and creates opportunities for her teammates. She is the type of player coaches love having because of her toughness, basketball IQ, effort and willingness to do whatever the team needs.

Olivia Quilter (So. G 5-6): Liv is an extremely athletic player who brings speed, rebounding, and defensive intensity to our team. She plays with great energy and has the ability to impact the game in multiple ways. We expect her to take a step forward and become an important contributor this season.

Addie Gines (So. G 5-8): Addie is another young player we’re extremely excited about and we expect her to step into a significant role for us this season. She’s a competitive guard with a great feel for the game and an excellent ability to find her teammates and create scoring opportunities. Her passing ability, decision-making and willingness to play for her teammates make her extremely valuable to what we want to do offensively. We believe she can make a big impact on both ends of the floor and will be an important piece of what we’re building here at Lehi.

Rust understands what he’s facing with the league schedule. “Region 3 is the toughest region in the state, and I don’t think there’s any question about that,” he said.

Advertisement

“When you look at programs like Lone Peak, Skyridge, American Fork and Corner Canyon, you know there aren’t going to be any easy nights. Every team has talented players and great coaching, and you have to come ready to compete every single time you step on the floor.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for those programs, but we also believe we can compete with them,” the coach said. “Playing in a region this competitive is only going to make us better and prepare us for the postseason.

“Across 6A, there is a tremendous amount of talent and several programs capable of making deep postseason runs,” Rust added. “We respect every opponent we face, but we’re not going into any game believing we can’t compete.

“Our focus is on getting better every day, competing for every possession, and putting ourselves in the best position possible when postseason play arrives.

“At the end of the day, we want teams to know that when they play Lehi, they’re going to have to earn everything they get. We’re going to compete, we’re going to play together and we’re not going to back down from anybody,” the coach concluded.

The Pioneers will next welcome Copper Hills on Tuesday (Nov. 24) and Springville the next week on Dec. 1. Tipoffs are set for 7 p.m.

Follow the team online all season at lehifreepress.com or in issues of the Lehi Free Press for results and details.