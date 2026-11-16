Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Based at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi, the TPoint Legends 13u All-Stars earned a tie for fifth place in the Team Scramble Stroke Play Qualifying rounds of the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship at Fields Ranch West, PGA Frisco, Texas on Nov. 11-15, missing the championship track by just two strokes.

The team is coached by Tele Wightman, PGA General Manager at the Thanksgiving Point course. He’s also the head girls golf coach at Lehi High School and an assistant coach for the Pioneer boys as well.

Team Utah shot its best in the first round, posting a -17 cumulative score to finish in second place behind Texas at -18 in the 12-team field.

They went on to post a -13 in the second round, a -9 in the third round and a -15 in the fourth round for a four-round total of -54 and a tie with North Carolina. The two squads were edged by Ohio in fourth place with a -56. Only the top four qualifiers advanced to the title rounds.

This team includes Lehi residents Kington Finau, 12, and Logan Wilde, 13. The other members are Beckam Bourdos (13, Holladay), Isabella Brown (12, Saratoga Springs), Maliya Green (13, Highland), Brooks Miller (12, Bountiful), Dallin Pratt (13, Cedar Hills) and Rush Teshima (13, Orem).

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The eight teams not competing in the semifinals could participate in the West Roundup at Fields Ranch, a 9-hole, two-person scramble. The West Roundup was captured by Teshima and Wilde, who were also the top pairing for Team Utah at this event.

In the qualifier segment, the pair combined for -7 in the first round, -6 in the second round, -5 in the third round and -7 in the final round to contribute -25 to the all-around team score. Neither had a single bogey in those rounds and they had one eagle in the first one.

The duo of Miller and Pratt contributed -15, while Finau and Brown carded a -12 with Bourdos and Green providing the other -2. These are some talented youngsters to watch for in future seasons of junior golf.