Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The effectiveness and legality of one Alpine School District Board member’s service is in question after the Orem representative has apparently moved her family to another state.

Constituents of ASD District Six Board Member Emily Peterson have taken to social media to express concern and call for her resignation amid rumors that she moved with her family to Indiana before the school year began in August.

Many, including former board member Sara Hacken, planned to speak on the issue during the public comment period at the Tuesday, Nov. 17 board meeting.

Hacken said she has two concerns: the ethical implications, including a lack of transparency. The other is adequate representation for the schools and students in that area.

“The area she represents had no say in the vote to split the district. With her gone, they still have no representation,” Hacken said.

In a memorandum of concern sent to various state and county officials, Hacken stated, “She has not officially notified the board, nor resigned or vacated her seat as the law requires. She continues to receive a taxpayer-supported salary for a job which she is not currently fulfilling. To the best of my knowledge, she did not inform the principals at the schools she represents, nor has she informed the PTA or the Community Councils she represents, that she moved from the state of Utah to Indiana. Living in Indiana, she is not capable of visiting the 12 schools she was elected to represent, and as a result, these schools have had no voice on the board at a critical time when the Alpine district is being split.”

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Utah Code 20A-14-S202 states, “A member of a local school board shall: maintain the member’s primary residence within the local school board district from which the member is elected or appointed during the member’s term of office.”

While some are calling for Peterson’s resignation, supporters maintain that Peterson’s primary residence has remained her Orem home, though she has been traveling to Indiana.

Peterson has been silent on the issue on social media and did not respond to attempts by this news organization to contact her.

In response to inquiries, ASD board president Julie King wrote, “Thank you for reaching out and sharing your concern regarding Board Member Peterson’s residency. Residency is a legal matter the board is addressing in consultation with legal counsel. The matter is ongoing, and we will allow that process to proceed before commenting further.”

House 58 Representative attorney David Shellenberger, whose district covers the same part of Orem as Peterson’s seat, weighed in. “Primary residency is not a black-and-white, binary thing. It’s a long checklist, and as more boxes become checked, the scales tip and someone no longer has primary residency even if they still own property here.”

Other checkpoints include where a board member’s children attend school, ownership of a second home, changing congregations, and even where they buy groceries.

Shellenberger acknowledged the community’s concern and frustration and said, “The ASD board’s role is to determine [residency] and replace that position if she no longer has primary residency here in the area.”

An ASD school board member, who spoke anonymously, said the board members have been asked not to respond to media or social media inquiries about Peterson’s residency. However, they confirmed that Peterson has only attended some meetings virtually since her supposed move.

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They also said they have heard from principals and administrators in the District 6 area that Peterson has not reached out to them about her absence and hasn’t responded to attempts to contact her.

“I have had constituents contact me and express concern because she’s gone,” they said.

Peterson also continues to draw about $900 a month in taxpayer money and continues to receive health benefits. According to Transparent Utah data, Peterson is scheduled to receive $12,000.00 in salary, $37,201.54 in benefits, totaling $49,201.54 in 2026 compensation.

“What’s important is that she is representing children and children are getting lost here,” said Hacken. “There are still a lot of decisions to be made, and they deserve someone who is here.”