Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Willowcreek Middle School students are set to bring the magic of Neverland to life this week with their upcoming production of Peter and the Starcatcher. The fast-paced, imaginative play serves as a prequel to the classic story of Peter Pan, revealing how a nameless orphan ultimately became the “boy who wouldn’t grow up.”

The production showcases the immense talent and hard work of the school’s drama department, featuring a dedicated cast and crew of young artists who have spent months rehearsing. Packed with localized humor, clever stagecraft, and a heartwarming message about friendship and duty, the show relies heavily on ensemble storytelling, requiring the middle school actors to play multiple roles and operate dynamic, minimalist props to create a sprawling world of ships, jungles, and mermaid coves.

Director and theater teacher, Cali Wilkes, expressed immense pride in the students’ dedication. “Working on Peter and the Starcatcher with this cast has been a wonderful, challenging, and creative experience that has stretched all of us,” said Cali Wilkes.

The cast and crew are talented, dedicated students who poured countless hours into rehearsals and leaned into every challenge of the production process.

“I wanted to challenge these kids with a big show, and these kids are killing it. Watching this story come to life has been a joy to watch,” said Wilkes.

The student actors bring dynamic energy to Peter and the Starcatcher, ready to captivate the audience with the show’s magic.

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“The student actors will blow you away with their talent,” said Wilkes. “The leads, Austin Itri who plays the boy/Peter Pan and June Kirkland as Molly Aster both have incredible stage presence and really bring these iconic characters to life,” noted Wilkes.

The director continued, “Ninth grade student Zoe Simon plays Black Stache, the quintessential villain and is a treat to watch. Lexi Barth and Henry Westwood as Prentiss and Ted are a silly duo that will keep the audience laughing.”

Performance Details for Peter and the Starcatcher are as follows:

• Performance Dates: Thursday, November 12 through Saturday, November 14, 2026

• Time: 7 p.m. nightly, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday

• Location: Willowcreek Middle School Auditorium

Tickets can be purchased at https://events.hometownticketing.com/boxoffice/alpinedistrict.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see the magical production and support local arts education.

“Audiences should come and see the show as it explores the journey from childhood imagination to adulthood and the value of good friendship,” ended Wilkes.