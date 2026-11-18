Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

Lehi is growing, and that growth is noisy, according to some residents.

Nathan Curtis lives near 4100 West and 2100 North, where construction is currently occurring. He says the daytime road work is bearable, but the overnight construction noise is out of control.

“About three weeks ago, heavy construction started at 10:30 pm,” said Curtis. “Obviously it had been going all day, which is fine, but the night shift started, and it continued through the night. I slept off and on for about an hour, and after the third night I was tired and frustrated, so I went out and filmed what was happening. The construction is loud, but it’s the backup alarms’ constant beeping [on the vehicles] that make it impossible to sleep.”

Curtis says it was particularly frustrating because construction crews were working on the road’s median.

“It wasn’t like they needed to work at night because the crews were in danger [with the flow of traffic],” said Curtis.

Curtis told UDOT about the issue and was told crews had a permit from Lehi City to work 24 hours a day, and noise could not exceed 105 decibels.

Advertisement

“That’s really loud,” said Curtis. “One hundred and five decibels is about as loud as standing five feet away from a rock concert.”

According to documents Curtis acquired through a public records request and shared with the Lehi Free Press, Lehi City granted UDOT and its subcontractors a permit for night work. The document, dated June 7, 2026, is from the office of the city administrator and grants a noise variance permit from March 1, 2026, to March 1, 2027, authorizing nighttime work from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the 2100 North project from Mountain View Corridor to I-15. The permit states that the noise levels cannot exceed 105 decibels.

Additional documents indicate that typical road noise ranges from 70 to 75 decibels. A rock concert is listed at 105-110, and a jet taking off is listed at 120 decibels.

“In emails between the city’s executive administrator and the project manager, they talk about whether or not this needs to go before the city council,” said Curtis. “I thought that was really interesting, so I decided to bring it before the council. They might not even know what’s going on. I wanted to see if there was something we could do to allow the project to get still done without seriously impacting our health.”

During the November 10, 2026, Lehi City Council meeting, Curtis shared his frustrations and asked if anything could be done.

“After the meeting, council members Freeman and Stallings reached out to me,” said Curtis. “They were both very sympathetic, but there’s only so much that they can do, and a lot of the permit stuff is under the city, but they wanted to work with me on the noise barrier for the long-term impact.”

In July 2025, UDOT received a noise study on the project. Curtis requested a copy of that study and said it was determined that noise barriers between the freeway and homes would have minimal effect on the area; therefore, the study did not support UDOT placing barriers.

“2100 North being a busy road already generates a fair amount of noise,” said Curtis. “[The freeway] will raise the noise from 63 decibels to 70-something decibels when they add the freeway. Putting the barrier in would eliminate the noise of the freeway, but it wouldn’t eliminate the noise of 2100 North, and that isn’t considered a significant percentage reduction in order to build a barrier.”

Advertisement

Curtis said he’d like Lehi City and UDOT to explore installing a barrier between the homes and 2100 North, eliminating most of the noise for those living along 2100 North.

“My goal is to be pragmatic about what can be done,” said Curtis. “I’d like barriers to be built, and I’d like a rule created that if the construction is necessary at night, crews need to be using broadband backup alarms on their vehicles instead of tonal alarms. We could probably sleep through the other stuff, but the alarms keep us up at night.”

UDOT’s website says the 2100 North project is scheduled for completion in late 2028 and will cost $621 million. The 2.8-mile, stoplight-free connection will link Mountain View Corridor to I-15.