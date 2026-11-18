Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

A Lehi man admitted in federal court Nov. 2 that his company never made the “bridge loans” it promised investors and that the returns it paid hundreds of people came from other investors’ money. Matthew Morrison Bates, 42, pleaded guilty in Salt Lake City to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say the fraudulent scheme collected more than $60 million from hundreds of investors, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office puts investor loss at more than $60 million.

Bates’ firm, Hedgehog Investments LLC, operated from about May 2020 through June 2025, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, which filed felony charges against Bates on Sept. 30. Bates pleaded guilty at his first court appearance.

Here is how prosecutors say the scheme worked. Bates and others sold short-term promissory notes tied to his company, Hedgehog Investments LLC. They told investors the money would be used exclusively to make bridge loans to companies seeking financial help to reduce debt and boost their creditworthiness. Investors heard significant returns would follow as those businesses paid the loans back.

Hedgehog made no such bridge loans to any companies. Bates admitted at the hearing that investor returns were paid with new investor money, which the U.S. Attorney’s Office says gave the company a “false appearance of profitability.”

Prosecutors say Bates and his company found investors through in-person meetings, phone calls, electronic communications, websites and social media.

Hedgehog told the public a different story about his business dealings. An archived screenshot from Hedgehog Investments’ website, captured March 29, 2023, said the company had “honored every contract with every client to the letter.” The page said investor money moved through an insured trust account and that Hedgehog worked only with businesses it was highly confident would succeed. Notes started at 12% interest a year, and the rate rose with larger investment amounts.

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A December 2022 press release from Hedgehog Investments said the company secured more than $25 million in funding that year and returned an average of 19% annually to clients. It identified Bates as a co-founder.

In an emergency order mailed May 23, 2025, the Utah Division of Securities named 16 respondents, including Hedgehog and Bates, and told them to stop selling the notes. The 41-page order said Hedgehog had sold more than 300 promissory notes since 2020 without ever holding a securities license, promising 12% to 20% on one-year notes and as much as 49% on two-year notes.

The Utah Division of Securities order says Hedgehog raised more than $54 million through its notes. A related company also held other fraudulent notes, and the order says respondents took at least $84 million from more than 300 investors. Those are the division’s findings. Its investigation continued, and the order let respondents request a hearing.

Bates admitted to securities division investigators that Hedgehog’s talk of a vetting process was false, according to the order. The division found that Hedgehog did not vet the companies it described to investors. It did not even know their names. Instead, the order says it sent investor money to an outside operator and trusted him to use it as claimed.

The Utah Division of Securities asked for proof that the scheme was not illegal. In November 2024, it met with Bates and Hedgehog’s lawyer and requested a single example of a business that had succeeded with Hedgehog’s help. Bates’ counsel agreed to provide one informally, the order says. None arrived.

How the notes were sold is in the order too. Investors were encouraged to take out home equity lines of credit to invest more, and Hedgehog offered to pay the interest on those loans for the length of the note. Veterans and first responders automatically qualified for the 20% rate.

The Utah Division of Securities investigated the federal case jointly with the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark E. Woolf, Tanner Zumwalt and Brian Williams are prosecuting it.

Civil lawsuits are now beginning. Investor Robert Klingler filed a proposed class action Jan. 15, 2026, in U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, according to a Feb. 25 news release from his lawyers at Silver Law Group. The suit names Bates and several other people and companies as defendants. No class has been certified, and the court has not ruled on the claims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says, “Bates is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2027, at 11 a.m. in courtroom 3.4 before a U.S. District Court Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.”