Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

For $25, an eight-pound Butterball turkey, cranberry sauce, Stove Top stuffing and Kraft Mac & Cheese can land on Utah County doorsteps the same day they are ordered from Amazon’s same-day delivery site in American Fork.

The Thanksgiving meal runs through Nov. 26 while supplies last, according to Amazon. It also includes dessert ingredients. Amazon representatives said the bundle feeds roughly a family of four or five during a Nov. 19 tour of the site, which the company’s communications staff arranged and hosted for the media.

The building that handles those orders sits in American Fork and covers 136,000 square feet, about two and a half football fields.

Kirk Anderson, the site leader, said the operation is busier than one building can handle.

“Same day overall is about 300,000 [packages] a week,” said Anderson, who lives in Saratoga Springs and has worked for Amazon for 14 years. Groceries account for about 40,000 of those packages each week, he said.

The facility’s delivery area is broad, fulfilling one-hour, three-hour and same-day orders seven days a week for customers as far north as Roy, south to Santaquin, west to Tooele and east to Park City.

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American Fork was the first Amazon grocery site in Utah and, according to Anderson, one of the first six in the country. It started selling perishables, such as milk, eggs and produce, around December of last year. About 40 Amazon sites now carry groceries, he said. The goal is 1,000 sites in five years.

“The growth that we’re expecting in the next little while will be pretty unprecedented, even for Amazon,” he said.

To keep up, Amazon opened another same-day shipping site in Salt Lake this month. The new facility received its first grocery shipment last week, and Anderson expects it to grow to between 600 and 700 workers. The company also added one-hour and three-hour delivery in the past six months, and two weeks ago it expanded from five delivery truck bays a day to nine. That change alone lifted demand about 20%, Anderson said, citing what he described as a company average.

About 350 people work at the American Fork site, Anderson said. Pay starts at an average of $20 an hour, and medical, vision and dental coverage begin on the first day. Most employees live in Utah County or southern Salt Lake County.

Anderson is one of them. He used to work at Amazon’s sites near Salt Lake City International Airport, where a winter commute could stretch past an hour.

“So, it’s 20 minutes less from my house here,” he said. “That’s exactly what drew me, and that’s what draws most of our employees here.”

Many of the drivers who deliver orders are not full-time employees. Anderson described them as 1099 contractors rather than site employees, and the benefits listed in Amazon’s fact sheet cover the site’s full- and part-time positions. Drivers in the Amazon Flex program pick up blocks of time that fit their schedules, such as parents working while their kids are in school, and deliver in their own cars.

When a driver in a blue vest pulls up in a personal vehicle, the package typically came from a same-day site, he said.

Delivery is free for Prime members on orders of $25 or more in most areas, while smaller Prime orders may cost up to $2.99 and customers without a membership pay $12.99 per order, according to Amazon. One-hour and three-hour delivery costs extra.

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The site doesn’t try to stock a full grocery store, sticking instead to what Anderson called “the highest demand staples,” and bananas sell better than anything else, so customers can now pick how ripe they want them.

“Some people like theirs riper. You know, a little bit of brown spots. Some people like theirs greener,” he said. “We just introduced that availability.”

Local taste shapes the selection, too. When the site opened, Anderson said, Grandma Sycamore’s bread wasn’t on the list, so his team pushed for it, then Amazon added it. The company says it has added more than 6,000 grocery items nationally in the past six months.

What about local grocery stores? Anderson thinks they will hold their own.

“I think the competition will be good overall,” he said, pointing to Smith’s and Walmart, which he said are working on similar offerings.

Some perishable products that are not sold, such as produce and dairy items, don’t always make it to a customer. Workers pull products before their expiration dates, Anderson said, and much of that goes to food bank partners through Feeding America, which decides what’s still safe to distribute. An Amazon employee on the tour named the Utah Food Bank as one of the partners. Statewide, Amazon says it has delivered more than 100,000 meals on behalf of food banks and nonprofits.

Through its Career Choice program, Amazon prepays tuition for employees, and Anderson said workers have used it for programs at Utah Valley University and the University of Utah, including English as a second language. More than 1,500 Utah employees have taken part since 2019.

Statewide, Amazon reports more than 7,500 full- and part-time employees and more than $15 billion invested in Utah since 2010.

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“Amazon’s growing same-day delivery footprint in Utah reflects our commitment to investing in the local economy by creating more jobs with benefits that start on the first day of employment,” Tareq Wafaie, Amazon’s manager of economic development policy, said.