Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Nine senior athletes from Skyridge High School who have accepted offers to continue their playing careers at the next level in five sports were honored at a school ceremony on Monday (Nov. 16). The sports represented included lacrosse, soccer, swimming, volleyball and softball.

The quotes included below are excerpted from what the players said at the signing ceremony.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Allie Christensen – Liberty University (Lynchburg VA) Lady Flames (ASUN)

“I just moved here from Seattle, Washington, so I don’t have any pictures of me in the Skyridge uniform, but that will change this year. During lacrosse, I’ve had the fortune of hard work. I think that the little things every day really matter. You can self-care and set yourself apart in your game. Special thanks to my parents for helping me find training and support throughout countless games. And a shout out to my siblings and teammates for helping me become the player I am today. Also, special thanks to Coach Michelle Buechner for welcoming me here. I can’t wait for these next few years ahead. Go play!”

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GIRLS SOCCER

Lexi Blood – F, Salt Lake Community College Bruins (SWAC)

Three goals, one assist. “This is a shout-out to my parents and teammates. I’m super grateful for their support.”

Sydney Findlayson – GK, Nicholls State University (Thibodaux LA) Colonels (Southland)

One shutout. “I love soccer and the relationships and such that I have been able to build with all the girls around me. Soccer opens me up to new people. I’ve had to work harder to make room for all of the amazing memories. I am grateful for all of the relationships that have helped me throughout my soccer journey. Thank you for pushing me and helping me go. I am ready for the next chapter.”

Bentley Knight – MF, Utah Valley University Wolverines (Big West)

One goal, two assists. “I am graduating early. It’s all good. My favorite thing about sport is how it can push a human being as a person to grow as a player, on and off the field. I want to thank my coaches, my family and all of my friends.”

Saffron Osmond – F, Snow College Badgers (SWAC)

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One goal, two assists. “I will officially begin in the fall of ’27. Soccer has been a huge part of my life. I was introduced to it when I was 8. One thing that soccer taught me is that you should never give up and keep fighting. Real progress comes from showing up for training and working hard when no one is watching. I want to thank all of the people that have helped me through my soccer journey. I want to thank my coach for being my coach the last couple of years. My parents and friends are very important. I learned your lessons. My parents have given me time and sacrifice. I’m so grateful. Thank you guys!”

GIRLS SWIMMING

Jane Beardall – Utah Tech University Trailblazers (Big Sky)

As a junior, fourth place in the 100-yard butterfly and sixth in the 100-yard backstroke at State. Also a silver medal with her squad in the 200-yard medley relay. “I’ve swam since I was 5, as long as I can remember. Swimming has taught me that hard work and discipline and ambition pays off. It has taught me to become a better person than I was before. Go Blazers!”

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Estelle Slaney – L/DS, Utah State University Aggies (PAC-12)

Led the Falcons in digs this season with 445, served 53 aces, provided 94 assists and tallied 324 serve-receives. “I am graduating early, so I will be out of here after Christmas break. The biggest thing I’ve learned is that the people around you become your sisters and they matter so much more than your wins and your losses. Enjoy every second. I want to thank my parents and family. I wouldn’t be here without you guys and your support.”

SOFTBALL

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Callie Baker – P, Southern Virginia University (Buena Vista) Knights (USA South)

As a junior, batted .366 for 34 hits with 17 RBI and 28 runs scored, six doubles and 15 stolen bases. The leading Falcon pitcher last spring with 92.1 innings pitched, an 8-7 record and an ERA of 5.76. “I appreciate my family, teammates and coaches. Softball brings out the best in people. You learn more about others and you learn about yourself.”

Hudson Ford – North Idaho College (Coeur d’Alene ID) Cardinals (SWAC) As a junior, batted .477 with 41 hits, 15 RBI and 38 runs scored, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, stole 18 bases. Also had 37 putouts and six assists. “Softball has been a huge part of my life, forever. I think it has taught me to be very resilient and problem-solving in working with a team. They have been a group of friends and sisters throughout my life.”

Photos and quotes courtesy of Michael Mills.