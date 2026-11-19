Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) completed the first phase of the biennial process of adjusting classification and region alignments for its member schools today (Nov. 19) with the assignment of schools to classifications using the new Competitive Realignment Index (CRI).

There was no change for Skyridge and Lehi, which both remain solidly in Class 6A, but the number of teams they will be competing against expanded. The BOT had previously announced a minimum size of 21 schools each for Class 6A 5A and 4A.

The BOT did a blind review of the CRI scores to try to determine where natural breaks in the numbers would provide logical cutoff points for classifications. Schools were assigned separate CRI scores for 11-player football and a combined one for all other sports.

The original working formula for the CRI gave a weight of 77 percent to enrollment size, 13 percent to socio-economic status of the school community and 10 percent to competitive performance.

Enrollment size was determined by the number of students in grades 10 and 11 at each school as of October 1 this year. Those are added together and then “log-scaled” so the gap between a 300- and 600-student school counts the same as 1,200 to 2,400.

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The socio-economic status was determined by the share of K–12 students who are economically disadvantaged. The sign is flipped, so higher need pulls a school’s score down, not up.

The competitive performance portion of the index was determined by how the school actually performed across every sport it offers in the past three seasons, measured against the schools it competed with. Football was scored separately. There was no penalty for sports not offered.

The BOT formally adopted this announced formula for the non-football index but there was no clear breaking point between Class 6A and 5A. The trustees elected to set Class 6A at 21 schools and just drew the line at that number.

This treatment adds Maple Mountain, Skyline, Brighton and Olympus to Class 6A. Skyline currently competes in Class 4A and the other three in Class 5A.

The original formula for the football-only CRI gave a heavier weight to enrollment at 85 percent, assigning eight percent to socio-economic factors and seven percent to competitiveness. In today’s meeting, the BOT radically altered this formula to 65-13-22.

Using the new formula, the BOT assigned 22 schools to Class 6A. There was a clear break in the CRI in this case. It brings Brighton, Bountiful, Timpview, Springville and Maple Mountain up from Cass 5A and Crimson Cliffs and Ridgeline up from Class 4A.

Skyline and Olympus would remain in Class 5A for football. Current 6A schools Weber and Layton would drop to Class 5A for football as well.

In the next meeting on December 1, schools may apply for a higher classification in a specific sport or activity, and geographic adjustments will be considered.

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To address those adjustments, it’s possible that schools will be placed in a region with other schools in a different class because of travel issues, but they will still have to compete in their assigned class in state tournaments.

In addition, the Dec. 1 meeting will include a second consideration of classification placement and a first consideration of region assignments.

A week later, on December 8, there will be a Zoom public hearing at 6:30 p.m. followed by a second consideration of assigned regions the next morning (Dec. 9) at 9 a.m. Final placements are scheduled to be announced on December 17.

During the last realignment cycle, some appeals were made after the “final” announcement, and the resulting adjustments had Region 1 and Region 3 ending up with just five schools each while Region 2 had seven. Presumably the equalization of classification sizes will eliminate a similar result this time.

The press release announcing the results of today’s meeting said, “The UHSAA realignment process is data-driven, not subjective. School placement is determined through established criteria using the format, procedures, and policies approved by the Board of Trustees on August 20, 2026.

“Decisions are guided by verified data and an approved process, not individual preferences or desired outcomes.”

More information is available on the UHSAA website at https://uhsaa.org.

The Lehi Free Press will continue to follow all the developments as the realignment process continues.