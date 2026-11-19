Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Utah County and Explore Utah Valley are excited to announce the inaugural Utah Valley Christkindlmarkt, a new European-inspired Christmas market coming to the historic Utah County Courthouse campus in Downtown Provo in from Thursday, December 10 – Saturday, to Saturday, December 12 from Noon–9 p.m. daily.

The event will be located on Center Street between University Avenue and 100 East, Provo. Nestled in the heart of Utah Valley, the historic Utah County Courthouse will provide the backdrop for a traditional European-inspired winter market.

Evergreen-trimmed artisan chalets will fill the courthouse grounds with handcrafted treasures, warm pastries and seasonal food, music, entertainment and memorable experiences for families and visitors. Inspired by Germany’s beloved seasonal Christmas markets, the Utah Valley Christkindlmarkt will celebrate local makers, food, culture and community while bringing new energy and economic activity to Downtown Provo during the holiday season.

“We are ready to bring a high-quality holiday market to Utah Valley and match our incredible local vendors with customers from near and far,” said Debie Valdez, Market Manager of the Provo Farmers Market. “The historic courthouse provides an incredible setting, and we look forward to creating an experience that feels special from the moment visitors arrive.”

“With the historic courthouse, Downtown Provo and the surrounding mountains as its backdrop, we believe the Utah Valley Christkindlmarkt has the potential to become one of Utah Valley’s most treasured holiday traditions,” said Lee Adamson, Executive Director of Explore Utah Valley. Beyond creating a new holiday tradition for residents, the Christkindlmarkt is designed to support local artisans and small businesses, attract visitors to Utah County, and generate additional activity for nearby restaurants, shops, hotels and other businesses during the Christmas season.

The vision for the event was developed through a partnership between Utah County and Explore Utah Valley, with the Provo Farmers Market selected to operate the Christkindlmarkt and coordinate its vendors and market experience. “This is a vision I’m so excited to see come to life,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran. “It’s going to be a weekend of festivities, commerce, food and memories as we bring energy and Christmas spirit to the heart of Utah County. Our partnership with the Provo Farmers Market will help deliver a memorable experience for our community and create a new reason for people from across the region to visit Utah County during the holiday season.”

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Additional details, including vendor applications, entertainment, food offerings and a complete schedule of activities can be viewed here: https://www.provofarmersmarket.com/uv-christkindlmarkt