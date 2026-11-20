Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

In a championship-worthy battle, Utah’s two football heavyweights slugged it out for four quarters in on-again, off-again snow flurries until two key plays in the game’s final minutes allowed Corner Canyon to escape Skyridge to win their fourth-consecutive 6A title 45-44.

The lead changed hands multiple times during the contest, but the Falcons looked to be in excellent position when a two-point conversion pushed them ahead by two touchdowns at 44-30 with 9:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers cut the deficit in half with 5:31 to go and got a critical stop on Skyridge’s next possession to get the ball back after a punt with 3:05 left.

Both teams operated efficiently on the offensive side throughout the evening, and Corner Canyon reached the endzone again in just under two minutes to pull within one point of the Falcons. Rolling the dice, they converted on a two-point conversion try to make it 45-44 with 1:09 on the clock.

Skyridge was moving the ball and only needed to get far enough for a field-goal try, but as the Falcons were getting within range, the Chargers came up with the only turnover of the evening – in itself a remarkable commentary on the game, given the conditions – by intercepting the ball with seconds left to end the fight in their favor.

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