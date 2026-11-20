Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

What began as a distinctly Utah tradition has become a nationwide obsession. A new documentary explores the cultural, religious, and social forces behind the trend.

“Saints + Sodas,” a one-hour documentary produced by Trademark Films and directed by Madison Pope, premiered Nov. 4 at Megaplex Theaters in Lehi. The following day, the film became available to stream or purchase through the Trademark Films website.

The documentary takes a closer look at Utah’s dirty soda phenomenon, tracing how customized drinks made with soda, flavored syrups, cream and other mix-ins grew from a local favorite into a national trend.

At the heart of the story is the connection between Utah’s soda culture and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The film examines how the church’s Word of Wisdom, a health code that prohibits alcohol, coffee and tea, helped create a cultural environment where soda shops became popular gathering places and social alternatives to traditional coffee shops and bars.

The documentary traces the history of the Word of Wisdom and explores how its interpretations and cultural standards have changed over time. It also examines the rise of drive-thru soda shops in the 2010s, including popular Utah businesses such as Swig and Thirst.

Thirst features prominently throughout the film. Owner Ethan Cisneros shares insights into the business and the industry that helped shape Utah’s soda culture.

Other featured guests include Jen and Zac Affleck from the reality television series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” Mormon historian Patrick Mason, therapist Julie de Azevedo, health experts, and local soda shop insiders.

Advertisement

Utah’s dirty soda culture had been growing for years, but the release of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” gave it another boost. Seeing cast members drink customized sodas sparked curiosity among audiences eager to try the colorful drinks. As more people discovered the trend, it quickly spread beyond Utah.

However, “Saints + Sodas” looks beyond the drinks’ fun and popularity to examine potential health concerns linked to frequent soda and caffeine consumption.

Through interviews with medical professionals, the documentary discusses caffeine intake, the possibility of addiction, and the physiological reasons people may turn to sugary, caffeinated drinks for comfort or a dopamine boost. Experts also address the potential harms of excessive consumption, particularly among children.

The film offers a balanced perspective: soda is not something people need to avoid entirely, but moderation matters, as does understanding how much caffeine and sugar they consume.

Beyond the drinks themselves, the documentary explores what soda shops mean to the communities they serve.

For many Utahns, these businesses offer opportunities to socialize, connect with friends and build relationships in a familiar, welcoming setting.

In a culture where coffee shops and bars may not serve the same social purpose for everyone, soda shops have filled a distinctive niche.

Ultimately, “Saints + Sodas” explores a phenomenon that goes well beyond what goes into a cup. By examining religion, changing cultural norms, health and human connection, the documentary offers a deeper look at why Utah’s dirty soda culture took off and how a local tradition became something people worldwide wanted to experience.

“Saints + Sodas” is available to stream or purchase for $10 through the official Trademark Films website.