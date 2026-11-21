Madelyn Wilson | Lehi Free Press

On Saturday, Nov. 14, Sonderhaus General opened its doors to the community. Located at 449 E. 200 S. in American Fork, it acts as a new community hub, complete with clothing, cafe, Swedish candy bar, and Old Friend Photobooth.

Established in 2023, Sonderhaus is a slow-fashion brand rooted in Scandinavian heritage. While the goal was always to become a clothing brand, they started out selling stationery as a more affordable entry point to help fund clothing production.

“We very quickly moved into clothing, and it scaled a lot faster than we thought we would because of our online community and people here wanting to show up for events and support. I think people just took to it a lot faster than we anticipated, or at least I anticipated,” shared Olive Redd, one of the founders. “So, we’ve been only online and doing pop-ups and in-person events for the past few years, which have taught us that our community will show up in person, and they want to feel close and see everything in person as well. They trust the experiences that we’re going to provide for people. So, a store was always the plan, but this specific store, I don’t think we could have thought of at the start.”

The vision for Sonderhaus General was one that was clear to the owners, but harder to translate to others. More than a boutique, more than a gift shop, more than a vintage store, but a “third place,” a social environment outside the home or the workplace crucial to individual and community well-being. Identifying characteristics of the third place include being inviting, comfortable, informal, convenient, unpretentious, and an easy place for conversation and laughter.

While searching for a location, they considered Pleasant Grove and Salt Lake City, but Redd and co-founders Malia Bradburn and Greta Redden landed on transforming their old warehouse in AF into Sonderhaus General.

“We’re all so close to this location, and this is where we grew up,” said Bradburn. “We were originally warehousing and officing out of this building, and then we had to move to a bigger space. Then we were just like, ‘Well, we love this building, and we love our landlord.’ A good landlord is hard to find, and he understands the vision.”

With their clear vision, working with people who “get it” has been the key to making this store work.

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“The trust is there,” Bradburn shared. “They understand the vision and the goals and the values and like why we’re making certain decisions. Aesthetically, it’s not just like it’s not random.”

“It’s all very meticulous,” Redd added.

Their location is a bit out of the way, they admit, but they hope to make Sonderhaus General a destination, so it won’t feel like an inconvenience to visitors.

“We recognize that we’re in kind of a weird area, it’s not a high foot traffic area,” Redden said. “We were like, ‘We need to make this a destination for people.’ And I think that’s the other part: What’s going to get people to come? If it’s not for the clothing, it could be for a myriad of other things because there’s just so much to do here.”

One special offering that’s unique to Sonderhaus General is an Old Friend Photobooth. Old Friend is based out of New York City. Their specialty is restoring and putting to use 1970’s-style black-and-white analog photobooths, offering a unique experience and opportunity to capture special moments with loved ones.

“We really wanted Old Friend to feel like there were humans behind it. And because the magic of the photo booth is that it’s just there, and you go and use it, and that’s all you’re thinking about,” shared Zoe Lazerson, founder of Old Friend. “So, we wanted to bring a world into which people are realizing, ‘Oh, it takes a person to manage this and make it possible to run.’ With that being said, Sonderhaus’s values and their vision was so close to ours, because we were doing two very different things, and they’re both hard. They both take a lot of work to make it feel human.”

“Partnering with them felt like such a natural connection,” Redden said. “I think the type of people that are drawn to Old Friend are the similar type of people that are really inspired by these physical spaces that have been curated. You know, some people might come in and just see a pretty store, but other people come in and see like, ‘Oh, these pieces are so special,’ and just the tangibleness of it.”

A previous business venture of the Sonderhaus owners was So Swede, a Swedish candy shop in American Fork near Main Street. Though short-lived, they wanted to bring some of that feel with them into Sonderhaus General.

“The thing that we loved about the candy shop was that every age demographic loved it,” said Bradburn.

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“We’ve all been into those shops where you go in and you’re just like, ‘How do I get out of here? How do I spend a respectable amount of time here and then get out as fast as I can?’” Redden added. “We don’t want that at all. It should feel like somewhere you can just come and be like, ‘Oh, like, what’s here?’”

On one end of the store, you can find the Care of Cafe, a full-service coffee shop with pastries baked by Neighborhood Bakery.

“We just have loved connecting with other business owners, specifically women business owners. They’re all women that we’ve had at our pop-ups. We’d be like, ‘Okay, we need a pastry galley and someone who’s going to do a phone booth and someone who’s going to do the coffee,’ and we’d be coordinating all these different people, and now they’re all in the shop,” Bradburn said.

“It really is like a whole little ecosystem here,” shared Redden.

While a lot is unique about Sonderhaus as a brand and a store, one central part of their brand is that they design and produce their own clothing.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to stock a store with 100% stuff that we have created and that we totally can vouch for, because we made it and we saw all the steps,” Bradburn said. “That’s really fun.”

Their pricing, though bound to be higher than fast-fashion brands, remains fair and attainable.

“Obviously it’s not going to be Target prices, and I would love to be that accessible,” said Redd. “But I do think people feel like they can shop with us, even if they’re not making a ton of money.”

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“I think our quality speaks to that, just how often all of us want to wear the pieces. We genuinely wear them all the time, and our favorites just continue to change based off what we’re coming out with. We can confidently say, ‘You will buy this and you will wear it so often.’”

The grand opening went smoothly and brought the community out in just the way the founders hoped for.

“It was so incredible to see our community show up and have the exact experience we were hoping to curate for them. Walking into the shop, looking at all the details, taking a photo strip, grabbing a latte and Swedish candy, and shopping for themselves or gifts for others. I loved seeing that people wanted to stay for a while. It has the third-place feeling that we were wanting it to.” Redd shared.

Sonderhaus General is now open for business seven days a week. For more information and to see what the store has to offer, stop in at the store or visit their Instagram, @sonderhaus.general.