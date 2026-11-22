Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

Facing the three-time defending champions in a driving snowstorm at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Skyridge football team unleashed a staggering 517 yards of total offense, putting on a relentless clinic before falling to Corner Canyon 45-44 in the 6A championship contest on Friday (Nov. 20).

Though the final score brought heartbreak, the game solidified the Falcon offense as one of the most explosive and resilient units in Utah high school football history.

Despite slick, snow-covered turf, Skyridge junior quarterback Jagger Fountaine was on point, slicing through the defense to complete 25-of-49 passes for 369 yards.

Operating with rapid efficiency, Fountaine engineered a dominant opening statement, marching the Falcons down the field on an 11-play, 86-yard drive that he capped off himself with a touchdown run to set the tone early in the game and end the first period ahead at 7-0.

Corner Canyon capitalized on a Skyridge penalty in the second quarter and finished with a Jackson Carruth touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

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When the snow intensified, Fountaine and his receiving corps refused to slow down. The Falcons repeatedly met the Charger pressure with sheer grit, converting tough downs, including an elastic fourth-down extension where junior two-way player Eli Mortensen turned the corner and dove past the pylon for a critical first-half touchdown.

Corner Canyon responded with another score, but the Falcon offense took advantage of multiple Charger defensive penalties and Fountaine rushed into the endzone in the final seconds of the first half. Skyridge missed the extra point but still led 20-14 at intermission.

The Falcons returned from the break with renewed energy, but their opening drive of the second half quickly took a disastrous turn after a high snap sailed past the punter and out of the back of the end zone for a safety, handing Corner Canyon two points after the Chargers had forced a Falcon punt.

Corner Canyon then took advantage of the short field and scored a touchdown, putting the Chargers in the lead for the first time. Skyridge answered with a field goal to tie the score at 23.

The energized Chargers wasted no time in scoring again with a touchdown pass.

The resilient Falcon offense went to work with Fountaine’s primary target on the night being junior tight end Steeler Wesley, who put on a masterful route-running exhibition, torching the secondary for 147 yards and a touchdown on just four receptions.

Wesley’s signature play came on the receiving end of a breathtaking 37-yard scoring strike that kept the Chargers reeling in the third quarter.

The Falcons proved they were just as physical on the ground as they were lethal through the air. With just over two minutes remaining in the third period, sophomore running back Ului Faletau made a 19-yard touchdown sprint look easy as he powered into the endzone.

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Faletau ended the game with three carries for 17 yards and one touchdown. Running back Beckham Bennett repeatedly punished defenders, racking up 87 yards on the ground with 10 carries and adding 43 yards on six catches as well.

With 9:07 remaining in the game, the Skyridge offensive line completely moved the line of scrimmage, allowing Bennett to break free for a staggering 49-yard touchdown run.

Skyridge then aggressively went for two and converted, building a 44-30 lead and seemingly seizing total control of the state championship contest.

But the game quickly took a challenging turn as the Falcon 11-game winning streak came to an end only after a historic late rally by Corner Canyon.

Even after losing the lead with 1:09 left on the clock, the Falcon offense showed its ultimate resolve. Fountaine calmly took the field and began driving Skyridge back down the turf, pushing into field-goal range before a tipped pass resulted in a game-ending turnover.

While they walked off the field without the gold trophy, Skyridge’s 517-yard output against an elite defense proved the program’s championship pedigree.

The Falcons have a legacy of success since the beginning of the football program in 2016. The Skyridge football team has played in a state semifinal game eight times and has advanced to the state championship game five times, winning one title in 2022.

Skyridge has met Corner Canyon in four of the Falcons’ five state final appearances, turning the two programs into one of the biggest modern rivalries in Utah high school football.

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“There are a variety of good things that happened in this game but to see Steeler bounce back and make some good plays stands out,” said Skyridge Head Coach Justin Hemm.

“I thought our offensive line battled hard throughout the game. Sua made some great plays defensively as well. I am really proud of the fight that the team showed today,” he added.

“I felt the boys, as always, gave everything in this game. They battled but unfortunately, today didn’t go our way. Ultimately, I am super proud of these boys and of who they are, what they do and how they go about their business,” the coach said.

Hemm concluded, “The grit and the resilience this team has shown all year, regardless of the situation or the circumstance, and how they approach adversity is remarkable.”

“We gave it everything in this game,” said senior linebacker Rex Caswell. “There were a few mistakes but overall, we played our very best.”

Caswell finished the game with 10 combined tackles, while sophomore linebacker Drayson Afalava had 12 and senior linebacker Sa Tanuvasa had nine to lead the defense.

The Skyridge football team’s senior class has left an indelible mark on the program, anchoring a high-powered squad that fought all the way to the 6A state championship game.

Led by veteran leaders like Rex Caswell, Andy Anderson, Dax Rehrer, Sa Tanuvasa, Sua Ripley, Carter Seu, Omarion Sanders and all of the others, they gave all their hearts and efforts in the title game.

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“This is not how we envisioned sending our seniors out, but these seniors are a special group of young men,” said Hemm. “They are going to be tremendous people and succeed in whatever their next steps are. I am grateful for everything they have given to the program and for who they are as people.”

“As a team captain, I have felt so humbled that they have trusted me to lead this year,” said Caswell.

“I have the memories of Skyridge football and overall, the love I have for this team and for this game and that will always stay with me.

“I am so blessed for the opportunity to play at the next level, but I know that for some seniors they won’t have that option, so I am just going to embrace this season as a Falcon because it has been special and there are only a few minutes left of this life-changing experience,” concluded Caswell.

The final score will never define this team. Numbers can’t measure the brotherhood built by these Falcons this season.