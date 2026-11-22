Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

Hundreds of nativity sets and live seasonal music will fill The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center at 850 N. 900 E. (next to the Mt. Timpanogos Temple) in American Fork, Dec. 1-4, and the whole community is invited.

The creche opens at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, and runs until 9 p.m. It returns Wednesday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 4, from noon to 9 p.m. each day, according to the event’s website. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Reese DeMille, president of the Pleasant Grove Manila Creek Stake, said the event is meant to turn minds toward the Christmas story.

“As we focus our minds and hearts on the birth of the Savior this holiday season, we invite you to visit the community Creche event being held December 1-4 at 850 N. 900 E. in American Fork,” DeMille said. “Hundreds of nativity sets displaying thousands of pieces and beautiful artwork are on display along with live music of the season. Come join us as we, the community, celebrates the birth of the Savior Jesus Christ.”

The event welcomes people of all faiths who want to celebrate the birth of Christ. It began in 2022 and takes place every other year, which makes this December its third.

Creches have a long history. St. Francis of Assisi staged a living nativity in the Italian village of Greccio in December 1223, with live animals and villagers gathered for midnight Mass. Historians credit that scene with starting the Christmas creche, and the custom spread across the world from there. Today many families set out a creche at home every December.

Each artist leaves a mark. Each creche reflects the time and culture of its creator, which explains how a single room can hold hundreds of different takes on one story.

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Pulling it off takes many volunteers. Volunteers donate sets from their own collections, and many more staff the doors, displays and music over four days. The Pleasant Grove Manila Creek Stake covers parts of American Fork, Cedar Hills and Pleasant Grove, so the effort draws neighbors from all three cities. For the stake, the event is a gift to the community.

Visitors can find the full details at christmascrecheutah.org.