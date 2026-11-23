Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School boys basketball team graduated a strong senior class from a team that was ranked No. 1 defensively in Class 6A last season. The Falcons will be young in both age and experience but they are looking forward to a challenging schedule.

“We are excited about the possibilities of this year’s team,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “We have a good mix of older and younger players and they play really well together.

“They are competitive kids who want to be successful and are willing to work hard to reach their goals,” the coach added. “They are great kids and representatives of Skyridge High School.”

Top Returning Players

Koa Wallwork (Jr. G 5-11): Wallwork returns as a main contributor off the bench last year. “Koa is a great point guard who is a team leader and makes his teammates better,” Gardner said. “Koa is poised to have a really good junior season.”

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Newcomers and Emerging Contributors

Dallin Castle (Sr. G 6-0): “Dallin is a physical guard with abilities to score inside and out. He is a good scorer and distributor and will be a very tough matchup,” the coach said.

Bo Larson (Sr. G 6-2), Gage Brucker (Sr. F 6-4), and Ryder Pierce (Sr. G 6-0): “These are all guys who had good JV seasons last year and are ready to play varsity basketball,” Gardner said.

Cooper Griffeth (Jr. F 6-4): “Cooper has been our leading scorer in the offseason and is a high-ceiling junior who will turn heads this year,” the coach said.

Kade Andersen (Jr. F 6-4): “Kade is a high-end shooter who has great length and is very skilled,” Gardner said.

Peter Braithwaite (Jr. C 6-7): “Peter is another junior who will be a varsity contributor,” the coach said.

Brevin Gardner (So. G 5-10): “Brevin is a skilled sophomore who will add value to the team as a combo guard who can score and is a really good passer,” Gardner said.

Gabe Freeman (Fr. F) and Beckham Burgess (Fr. G): “These two are up-and-coming freshmen who are going to be really good players for us,” the coach said.

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Skyridge travels to Fremont to open the season on Tuesday (Nov. 24) with a 7 p.m. tipoff. Next week the Falcons are set to visit Riverton on Wednesday (Dec. 2) at 7 p.m. They will then host Timpview on Friday (Dec. 4) at 7 p.m.