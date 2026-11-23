Madelyn Wilson | Lehi Free Press

When Camera Myer’s youngest child started school, she realized she wanted something to do while her kids were out of the house for the day. “I love being a mother. It is the most important thing I’ll ever do, but I also need something for me,” she shared. “All I ever did [while they were gone] was sit around and knit. As soon as the kids were out the door, I was knitting. And as soon as they were back home, I’m like, I have to put it down and be a parent. And so, I was like, ‘Well, I should work at a knit store, but there isn’t one close to me.’”

She began considering opening her own knitting store in Lehi, and when she shared the idea with her husband, he was enthusiastic and encouraged her to move forward.

So, in 2021, Myer and a business partner opened a hybrid yarn-and-tea shop called Petit Four & Purls. Five years later, the shop moved around the corner, and things look a little different.

The shop includes two spaces: a primary retail space stocked with yarn and notions and a secondary space for hosting classes, stitch nights and one-on-one lessons. The classroom area isn’t ready yet, but Myer’s goal is to have it ready for classes by the new year.

Part of the downsizing includes reducing staff to just one employee, Calista DeVries, who was also the first employee hired at the original location. Additional fiber artists will come in to teach classes, but Myer and DeVries will manage the retail area.

While the original shop included tea parties and an in-house kitchen for preparing drinks and pastries, the new location is moving away from this format for financial reasons. The new shop is significantly smaller, with plenty of space for yarn and related odds and ends, but the kitchen is no longer part of the equation, so tea parties are out too.

“When I was looking at how things were going this last year, the economy has been terrible. We’ve had a lot of nitpicks in little ways where weird things go up in prices, especially around food. So, like, things like my sanitizer to wash my dishes tripled in price,” Myer shared. “Things like that just got out of control. So, when I found I was not making ends meet, I started really looking at it and decided it was the food that was the problem, not the yarn.”

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Myer’s priority in finding a new space was staying on Lehi Main Street, knowing the community found there was beneficial to business owners.

“I wanted to really dig into the community here with all the other business owners. I’ve really started to get to know them,” Myer said. “I started the Lehi Historic Main Street page on Instagram and started doing stuff like that, trying to encourage us to all work together and do events together so that people would come out and shop all of Main Street, not just each of our stores individually. I really wanted to stay here because I had already put so much effort into that.”

Another issue facing fiber arts businesses like Petit Four & Purls now is private equity stepping into the industry.

“The majority of the companies that we worked with over the past five years in the last year were bought by private equity and changed. So, I’ve waited five months for yarn; I just got it in as we’re moving,” Myer said. “Things like that make it really hard to function as a business. When I don’t have yarn on the shelf to sell, and I can’t buy other yarn because I already have yarn on order, and I don’t know when that one’s going to show up. You put yourself in a scary position where I can go out and get a different yarn. But if the other one finally suddenly comes in, then I might have too much yarn.”

Myer went on to discuss the need to accommodate customers who are working with a budget, as most are in the current economy. “There is such a variety of content and price levels. I could get good quality yarn at high price levels and fill this place up, but it won’t sell because it’s at a higher price,” she said. “Trying to find suitable replacements for the companies that have been taken over by private equity is really hard.”

Myer’s background with fiber arts is extensive and impressive. She learned how to crochet when she was 11, her aunt teaching her how to make doilies.

“I was like, ‘Great, I made a doily, what now?’ So I made a bunch of doilies, but I didn’t know what to do with them because I was 11. I didn’t stick with it because I liked the process, but I didn’t like the product,” she shared. “Then my aunt taught me when I was 19 to knit, and that took off pretty quick, and now I’m making wearables and things that are more practical. I’m more of a practical person, so I’m not going to make things just for the pretty of it. I want to make things that I’m actually going to use. I do a lot of sweaters, a lot of hats, a lot of scarves, a lot of socks.”

Myer shared that she makes socks for her husband and six kids, and always has a pair of socks on her knitting needles. In addition to knitting and crochet, she can weave, spin, do needlepoint, rug hooking, and more.

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“I’ve done a little bit of everything. If I’ve found an opportunity to try it, I did it because I really like it. I love playing with yarns. I love playing with my hands, and creating something from nothing is magic,” Myer said.

Myer also has a knack for teaching fiber arts to other people.

“I love teaching. I’ve found that it’s a natural skill of mine. I do a lot of helping people who are stuck on their project, where they walk in the door and say, ‘I don’t know what to do,’ and I can fix it. I can explain to them what went wrong and teach them how to avoid it in the future,” she said. “In the last year, I’ve started doing private lessons where it’s one-on-one, and you bring whatever you have on your needles, on your hooks, in, and I will teach you how to do it. Bring a project you don’t know how to do, you don’t know how to get started, whatever it is, I’ll help you with it.”

With the popularity of private lessons, group classes are becoming less frequent, and more private lessons will take their place.

“We’ll still do the other most popular classes and the beginning classes, so we’ll have beginning crochet and intro to knit. My mother is a tatter, and that’s been a popular class this last year too, so we’ll have the tatting class back. But anything you want to learn, I’ll teach you how,” Myer shared.

Her rate for private lessons is $30 per hour, and she’s happy to work with someone for any amount of time, even just a few minutes.

Although the tea parties and bakery are no longer part of the business, the business name will remain the same.

“I would really like to keep those treats still around. So if she’s still baking the petit fours [from a home bakery], then we can still have them here. That’s what I’m gunning for. But if it doesn’t work out, then I might have to [change the name], and we’ll see how that goes from there,” Myer shared.

Myer expressed immense gratitude for the community her shop has created, and how they inspired her to change locations rather than closing the shop for good.

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“When I was looking at finances, I was deciding that we’re just going to close as a whole,” Myer shared. “I had a lot of people that said, ‘No, no, don’t close.’ Then one of my regular customers had a one-on-one class that week. She came in and sat down, and I told her, ‘By the way, we’re probably going to close,’ and she broke down in tears and told me, ‘You can’t close. I need you. You can’t leave.’ It stuck with me, and I kept thinking about it. All weekend, I was like, Is there a way we can make this work? And it was because of her that I am still here.”

All in all, Myer is optimistic about the future of Petit Four & Purls. The new location opened for business Tuesday, Nov. 17, with a grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, Nov. 21. The grand opening will include prizes such as free t-shirts and stitch markers for the first customers, plus a $100 gift card giveaway. All Berroco yarn will be 30% off.

The new location is at 130 W Main Street, Suite B in Lehi. For more information about Petit Four & Purls, visit petitfoursandpurls.com or their Instagram, @petitfourandpurls.