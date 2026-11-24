Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Despite legal questions about her residency and calls for her resignation or replacement by Alpine School District residents, it appears Alpine School Board Member Emily Peterson will continue to serve as the District 6 board representative until the body dissolves at the end of June.

Following speculation about Peterson’s status on social media over the last few weeks, two Orem residents called for Peterson to resign during the Nov. 17 board meeting, raising concerns about her residency, representation and communication with constituents.

Alpine School Board President Julie King did not address the citizen concerns at the Nov. 17 meeting and did not respond to a request for comment from this news organization. However, ASD constituent Melody Jenson shared on the Facebook group Stronger Together a response she said she had received from King regarding Peterson’s residency in a post dated November 23. Other constituents reported receiving the same letter from King.

King’s response said the board sought legal guidance from multiple attorneys, including an independent legal opinion, to review questions about Peterson’s legal residency.

“Each attorney has reviewed the question of legal residency and concluded that Board Member Peterson has and maintains continuous legal residency as required by Utah law,” the response stated.

King said the board would take no further action following the investigation.

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“Based on these legal findings, the Board has concluded its investigation, and there will be no further Board action. The Board appreciates Board Member Peterson’s continued commitment to fulfill her elected responsibilities and advocacy on behalf of the students, families, employees, and community she represents,” the response stated.

The public calls for her resignation came during a meeting that included recognition of outstanding students, teachers and staff. Peterson, who represents District 6 covering North Orem, appeared virtually during the meeting to present honors.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Orem resident and former ASD school board member Sara Hacken addressed what she described as a challenging and complicated time for the district and board, congratulating the board on progress being made while raising concerns about a board member whose residency has been questioned. Hacken did not name Peterson directly.

“I believe this person needs to resign their seat on the Alpine School Board immediately, and be replaced before January 1st,” Hacken said.

Hacken listed several reasons she believes resignation is necessary, including concerns that the board member no longer lives in Utah, did not inform constituents of the move, continues to receive taxpayer-funded compensation despite allegedly being unable to perform the duties of the position, and has not fulfilled the office’s responsibilities.

Hacken said some might argue the issue is less important because the board member’s term has only a few months remaining, but she disagrees, noting the board still has significant decisions to make.

Orem resident Megan Lloyd also addressed the residency concerns without naming Peterson, emphasizing the importance of representation and communication during the district’s historic transition to two new school districts.

Lloyd said residents in the area represented by the board member are left without a voice in decisions affecting their schools, noting that the board member’s seat represents 12 schools, including thousands of students and that constituents did not have a say in the situation.

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“As we navigate that historic transition from Alpine School District to new school districts, residents are relying on our elected board members to advocate for our interests and ensure the critical decisions regarding assets, resources, and governance are handled fairly,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said she had emailed Peterson but had not received a response. She called for greater transparency from the board, questioning why residents were not receiving clear communication during an unprecedented transition, particularly when decisions could affect their schools’ representation and future governance.

“Whether or not a legal determination has been reached, timely communication from our representative will go a long way to assure her constituents that we are receiving the level of service and advocacy that we need, and that she promised to provide,” Lloyd said.

The concerns come as Alpine School District prepares to split into three new districts, a transition that will require decisions about assets, resources, governance, and community representation during the remaining months of the current board.