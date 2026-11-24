Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys cross country team finished fourth at the Nike Cross Regionals Southwest race on Nov. 21 in Mesa, Arizona, putting the Pioneers in contention for an at-large bid to the Nike Cross Nationals championship in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 5.

The Pioneers earned fourth place in the boys championship race with 254 points in a field of 31 teams and 274 runners. Colorado’s Nitwot topped the podium and Region 3 rival American Fork took second, both teams earning automatic entries in the national meet.

NXN awards automatic qualifying spots to the top two teams from each of eight regional races, and then adds six at-large selections. Following the completion of regional competitions, Lehi will have to wait until Nov. 28 or 29 for the at-large selections to be announced to see if their season will continue.

The Pioneers ran with a tight pack throughout the race, finishing with an impressive 14.4-second spread among their top five runners and a team average time of 15:21.6. All five of Lehi’s scoring runners recorded personal-best times for the 5K race.

Senior Everett Quist led the Pioneers, finishing 55th overall in 15:12.9 and earning 38 points. He was followed by senior Luke Shumway in 70th place in 15:19.6 for 45 points.

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Junior Owen McMullin finished 75th in 15:21.4 for 49 points, while junior Brayden Barlow crossed in 88th place at 15:26.5 to earn 60 points. Junior Milo Amakasu rounded out Lehi’s top five, finishing 90th in 15:27.3 and scoring 62 points for the team.

Sophomore Douglas Evenson finished 243rd in 16:37.2, and senior Jacob Jett placed 272nd in 18:10.0, rounding out the Pioneer squad.

Lehi’s girls also had a strong showing in their division, finishing second among 21 teams in the Large School Open Race II. The Pioneers posted a narrow 59.3-second spread and a team average of 19:00.3 in a field of 221 5K runners.

Senior Remy McAdams led Lehi with a fourth-place finish in 18:24.7, scoring four points. Junior Laney Martin followed in 10th place in 18:43.1, earning nine points.

Junior Kaitlyn Liston finished 18th in a personal-best 19:14.1, scoring 15 points, while junior Maggie Petersen was 19th in 19:15.4, also a personal best, and scored 16 points. Senior Avie McAdams finished 24th in 19:24.0, scoring 20 points, to complete the Pioneer top five.

Completing the Lehi girls squad, senior Kaylee Hill placed 86th in 20:53.2 and junior Emma Sweeney finished 96th in a personal-best 21:01.8.

“It was incredible to watch our athletes run this weekend at NXR,” said Lehi girls Coach Anna Braithwaite. “The girls team raced strong, brave, and unified, and the result was a second-place finish in the Large School Division.

“The boys team has had this race in mind all season, and when the moment came, none of them gave in to the pressure,” she continued. “It was truly inspiring to watch them place fourth in the championship race.

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“This meet was the culmination of countless hours of work from both of our teams over the course of the season, and I’m very proud of the dedication and grit that each of these amazing athletes displayed,” the coach concluded.