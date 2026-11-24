Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi swim team got the season going at a pair of meets with some of their neighbors, who just happen to be some of Class 6A’s premier programs. Despite having a smaller team going against this formidable competition, the Pioneers did earn some medals.

The girls team has been bolstered this season by some promising youngsters. New Coach Bailey Flinders tried out some different combinations in these early meets as she seeks to discover the abilities of her athletes.

Following are the Lehi swimmers who earned top-three places during a tri-meet with Skyridge at Corner Canyon on Nov. 10 or top-six places in a Nov. 18 event at American Fork which also included Skyridge, Lone Peak and Bingham.

In the girls division:

Lehi’s squad captured the silver medal in a close race at CC for the 200-yard medley relay with junior Brooklyn Byrd, freshman Austyn Brown, senior Ali Pendleton and junior Brinley Daniels. They placed fourth at AF with Byrd, Brown Pendleton and junior Claire Cox.

Byrd finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle at AF.

In the AF 200-yard individual medley, Cox came in fifth. She was also sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.

Pendleton was the silver medalist in the AF 100-yard butterfly.

Senior Leah Sweeting earned third place in the CC 500-yard freestyle. In the AF event, freshman Natalee Patlan won the gold medal by five seconds at 6:05.23.

The Pioneers claimed bronze in the CC 200-yard freestyle relay with Byrd, freshman Cate Dinsmoor, freshman Lilah Jacobsen and Cox. In the AF event, Lehi finished sixth with Brown, Sweeting, Jacobsen and Daniels.

In the CC 100-yard backstroke, Cox finished second and Brown third. At AF, Pendleton was fourth and Jacobsen sixth in this event.

Pendleton got the bronze medal in the CC 100-yard breaststroke. In the AF event, it was Brown who placed third.

The team was third in the CC 400-yard freestyle relay with Cox, Daniels, Brown and Pendleton. The Pioneers got the bronze medal at AF as well with Daniels, Cox, Byrd and Pendleton.

In the boys events:

The 200-yard medley relay team earned the silver medal with junior Liam Scott, sophomore Bentley Brown, junior Sam Rivera and senior Jason Pratt.

Rivera was second and Scott third in the CC 200-yard freestyle, finishing a fraction of a second apart. Rivera also came in second in the CC 100-yard backstroke and third in the AF 100-yard butterfly.

In the AF 200-yard individual medley, Scott placed fourth.

Brown was the silver medalist in the CC 500-yard freestyle. Rivera swam this event at AF and claimed the bronze medal.

Scott captured second place in the CC 100-yard breaststroke.

At AF, Scott got bronze and junior Asa Long finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.

The Pioneers collected bronze in the CC 400-yard freestyle relay with Rivera, Brown, Pratt and Scott. Lehi placed fourth in this event at AF with Rivera, Long, Pratt and Scott.