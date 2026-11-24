Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

Skyridge’s cross country teams faced a large and competitive field at the Nike Cross Regionals Southwest meet on Nov. 21 in Mesa, Arizona, and performed well with many runners recording personal-best times on the 5K course.

Senior Jack Grossen was a bright spot for the Falcons, with a top-40 finish in the boys championship race of 274 competitors. Grossen led the Falcons, finishing 37th overall in 15:04.0, earning 29 points and recording a personal best.

The Skyridge boys competed in a field of 31 teams, finishing 27th with 615 points. The race was won by Colorado’s Nitwot and Region 3 rivals American Fork took second, both teams securing an automatic bid into the Nike Cross National Championship race on Dec. 5.

Following Grossen, junior Zane Taylor finished the race in 157th place, crossing at 15:50.3, a personal best, and scoring 116 points for Skyridge.

Junior Landon Carter was next, finishing 187th in 15:59.1 and scoring 136 points, followed by senior Sam Nelson in 214th place with a time of 16:14.6 and 154 points.

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Finishing the scoring five, sophomore Curtis Greene finished 242nd in 16:37.1, earning 180 points. Also representing Skyridge in the championship race, sophomore Connor Guymon placed 249th in 16:48.1, while sophomore Gage Peterson finished 253rd in 16:54.0.

The Skyridge girls finished fourth among 15 teams in the Girls Large School Open Race III, earning 109 points.

In a race featuring 233 individual competitors. sophomore Abigail Finley led the Falcons, coming in 18th overall in 18:47.7 and earning 11 points for the team.

Freshman Oakley Nelson followed in 24th place with a time of 18:56.0, earning 15 points and recording a personal best.

Junior Jane Hawkins finished 34th in 19:16.0, scoring 20 points and setting a personal best, while junior Zoe Tanner placed 45th in 19:22.1 for 27 points, also posting a personal record.

Freshman Hazel Smith rounded out the Falcon top five, finishing 55th in 19:34.1 and scoring 36 points while setting a personal best.

Completing the Skyridge varsity squad, junior Chloe Bodine finished 96th in 20:36.4, and senior Alessandra Rosello placed 123rd in 21:15.3, recording a personal best.