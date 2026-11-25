Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The Aspen Peaks School Board declared a parcel of land in Lehi surplus property for disposition at its October 22 board meeting.

The property, located at 7829-7753 S Center Street in Lehi, is currently owned by Alpine School District, but the title will pass to APSD by or before July 1, 2027.

The parcel consists of approximately 4.9 acres and was deemed “no longer needed for district operations of Alpine School District (“ASD”) and will not be needed for the operation of Aspen Peaks School District (“APSD”).”

The land is part of a larger parcel owned by the district with Parcel ID: 13:034:85. Much of the parcel, including the remaining 9.46 acres along Center Street and Pioneer Crossing, will remain under district ownership.

The resolution stated that “the APSD Board hereby consents to and authorizes ASD to sell the Subject Property in accordance with Utah Code §53G-4-902 and any other applicable state laws, with all proceeds of the sale to be held by ASD for the sole benefit of APSD and disbursed as requested by APSD from time to time.”

The board voted unanimously to designate the property as surplus, with Board Member Jeanne-Marie Burrows recusing herself from the vote because she lives in the area where the parcel is located.

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Aspen Peaks School District Chief of Staff Rich Stowell said that while there is no specific timeline for selling the parcel, both districts have concurrently declared it surplus. “The two districts will work together, along with the assistance of an agent, to list the property and consider offers.”

Stowell said the two boards will follow the steps outlined by Utah code for how the proceeds can be used, namely for bond debt reduction or school district capital facilities.

“By responsibly converting underutilized property that is not needed for district operations into dedicated educational capital, we can reinvest directly into the learning environments, instructional tools, and innovative programs that will empower educators to deliver on our promise: Every Student, Every Day,” said Stowell.