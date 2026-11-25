Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Legacy Center has been an important part of the community since it opened in 2001. The future of Lehi’s rec center is on the city council’s mind as it prepares for budget discussions—and how much it will cost taxpayers to keep it running.

“Right now, the Legacy Center operates at about a $2 million [annual] deficit,” said council member James Harrison. “It’s operating in the red. We understand it’s not a for-profit business; it was never intended to be like that. However, there are newer facilities that are breaking even. We’re looking for ways to make the center more efficient and ultimately self-sustaining. Pickleball is a great example [of a recent change]. It brings people in.”

The Legacy Center is home to more than 70 programs, provides jobs to several hundred residents, including teenagers, and tracks between 350,000 and 400,000 passholder and daily rate visitors per year. This count does not include spectators. Dan Harrison, recreation director for Lehi City, says if you include those visits, the Legacy Center receives about a million visits per year.

“In some of our early budget talks with the facilities and recreation departments, we were told there were some big-ticket items that needed to be updated or replaced,” said council member Rachel Freeman. “They brought up the gym curtains that need to be replaced, there were some structural repairs, the pool’s retractable roof, and I believe there is a boiler issue that needs to be addressed. These are all big-ticket items. Overall, it’s an aged building, and there’s a lot to consider to keep it going. The question I’m asking is, at what point do you keep fixing things and at what point do you make a different investment?”

In June 2026, the council asked city employees and a third-party group to assess the Legacy Center’s operations and the feasibility of renovations. The hope is that this new information will be available before the council begins discussing the2027 budget in the spring.

The 2025 master plan explored whether to renovate the current Legacy Center or build a second center. According to the master plan, either option is viable.

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“It will cost the taxpayers less money just to expand and renovate the current building,” said Freeman. “But both options are on the table at this point. One of the challenges with trying to renovate and expand the current Legacy Center is there’s not a lot of extra land to expand into.”

Dan Harrison says expansion is absolutely necessary to continue to support the community.

“We’ve noticed as Lehi has grown, so has the popularity of the Legacy Center,” said Harrison. “The center is busy from the time we open until we close at night. Our needs have obviously changed over the course of the past 25 years. Programs we have here in the center fill up, and we have limited space to add more participants or additional programs.”

Harrison says ideally, he’d like to see money for a renovation earmarked in this coming budget.

“It’s recommended that a facility like this have a major renovation every 15 years. We are very overdue for that,” said Harrison. “We did have a unique opportunity with the Curtis Center a few years back. We were able to use that facility at night for some of our programs, and I’d like to see us offer more through that facility.”

Harrison says his wish list is based on what he hears patrons requesting.

“I think it’s time for us to look at space we have and make some changes. I think there’s an opportunity for us to have some increased cardio and weight room space and a dedicated aerobics and dance studio space,” said Harrison.

Council member James Harrison said it’s important to understand which upgrades and renovations will bring more patrons to the facility before making decisions.

“We need to make sure the center is friendly, that we have the right equipment, the right hours and programs so that people want to come to the Legacy Center,” said Harrison. “Ultimately, we could decide to build a new facility, but that comes with a cost. I want to know which option is going to benefit residents of this city the most.”

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Recreation facilities are generally built to support about 55,000 residents. Lehi has nearly doubled that.

“I love the Legacy Center,” said Freeman. “When we first moved here, I signed my daughter up for recreational volleyball. She played here for years, eventually working her way up to play college volleyball. I don’t think you can duplicate that experience. This facility is very important to my family and to many residents.”

The council will decide whether to renovate, rebuild or repair the Legacy Center during the 2027 budget discussion.